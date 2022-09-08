Want To Get Rid Of Postpartum Belly Fat? Check Expert Suggested-Tips

Are you struggling with postpartum belly fat? Do you wonder what could be the reason for the belly bulge even after the delivery? During pregnancy, a woman gains weight, and the abdominal muscles and connective tissues stretch out to make room for the baby.

However, after the delivery, as and when the uterus starts to shrink back to its original size, the tummy also loses its bulge. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, breastfeeding mothers lose 400 to 500 calories daily to make the full amount of milk the baby would need from birth to a few months.

Apart from this, it is also important that you exercise right and eat healthy food to lose weight fast. But if you want a flat stomach, then you will have to focus on strengthening the abdominal muscles. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dr. Priya Singh (PT), Women’s Health Physiotherapist & Lactation Consultant, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Navi Mumbai offered tips to reduce belly fat after pregnancy. The health expert recommended new mothers breastfeed their children as it aids in shrinking the uterus by releasing a hormone called oxytocin. She also suggested the use of an abdominal belt to support saggy muscles that will help in carrying out daily activities.

Here are some other recommendations by the medical expert.

She recommended isometric exercises to build strength in the pelvic floor, abdomen, and lower back areas.

She mentioned that new mothers can start with mild to moderate intensity exercises after 4-6 weeks of delivery.

Prior to that, mothers can stick to basic exercises and if they are breastfeeding, then they should include neck stretching exercises in the routine.

A simple walk is also a good way of exercising.

The most crucial tip Dr Singh shared for new mothers is to confirm with their doctors before they begin exercising.

