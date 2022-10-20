Want to Go Eco-Friendly This Diwali? Follow These Simple Tips

Everyone is excited to celebrate the festival of lights- Diwali as it approaches. Diwali is all about spending time with loved ones, lighting diyas, and bringing positivity into the home. However, one might overlook the effects on the environment while enjoying the merriment of Diwali. The dread of air pollution caused by burning crackers, noise pollution, resource waste, and other horrors follow Diwali for days. Hence, let’s get together and do our part to protect mother nature as protecting the environment is just as vital as celebrating Lord Rama’s victory. Here are a few tips on opting for an eco-friendly Diwali.

Go traditional with lighting your home

The cost of electricity can burn a hole in your wallet because it is such an expensive option. Instead, think about lighting your home with diyas. This is traditional and organic, and it embodies the essence of Diwali. It will also benefit the individuals whose livelihood depends on the business.

Say no to plastic or at least reduce it

Everyone gets excited about Diwali shopping during the festival. However, shopping necessitates the use of numerous plastic bags. Let us say no to plastic shopping bags and instead use cloth bags when we go shopping.

Get creative with gift wrapping

Use newspapers to wrap the gifts you want to give your loved ones rather than flashy plastics that are hard to recycle. The comics section of the newspaper is appropriate for children. Be the a trailblazer among your friends and family by wrapping your presents in newspapers!

Go natural with your rangoli

Go natural and make your rangoli with flowers like roses, marigolds, chrysanthemums, and leaves rather than those synthetic rangoli colours. You can use coffee powder, kumkum, and turmeric as colours. These items can be readily disposed of in your compost bin the following day.

Donate

When cleaning your closet, consider donating your items rather than just throwing them away. Reusing the items will cut down on waste. Additionally, you may give them some firecrackers. This kind act will definitely be appreciated and make them smile!

Opt for eco-friendly firecrackers

It can be challenging to persuade children that burning crackers on Diwali must be avoided. The best thing you can do in this situation is to buy them environmentally-friendly crackers made of recycled paper.

