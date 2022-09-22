Want To Go Street Shopping In Pune? We Got You The Best Markets Covered Here

Street markets are the quintessence of a city. Street shopping gives a glimpse into the old charm and cultural vibe of any location. And one such city is Pune, which is a paradise for shopaholics. The street markets of Pune are replete with Kolhapuri chappals, Paithani Sarees, Maharashtrian Naths, and silver and brassware, among many other things.

However, to shop in these markets, one requires some amazing bargaining skills to get the best deals. Despite one’s budget, nobody leaves with an empty hand from Pune’s lively market. It will always have something in store for you.

So, let’s take a look at the 4 best places for street shopping in Pune:

Fashion Street: As the name suggests, the market offers anything and everything fashionable. You can buy the best Indian dresses and western dresses at very low prices at this street market in Pune. The market consists of more than 400 stalls.

Juna Bazaar: If you are looking to buy trendy antique pieces to decorate your home, then this market should be on your go-to list. You can buy jewellery as well as home decor items at Juna Bazaar.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Hong Kong Lane: At Pune’s Hong Kong Lane, you will find clothing, footwear, electronic items, handbags and even everyday household items at very reasonable rates. The market is famous all over Maharashtra for its extensive variety of products and cheap rates. When in Pune, one must explore this market.

Tulsi Bagh: Tulsi Bagh is one of the oldest street markets in Pune. Here, you will get a wide array of readymade garments at a low cost. Apart from readymade garments, you can also get your hands on artificial jewellery at a decent price.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here