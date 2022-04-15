Want To Have a Healthy Breakfast, Opt For This South Style Upma

Summers are here and it brings along various skin and health problems. It is advised to opt for light and less oily foods during this season. The South Indian style upma recipe is a good choice for breakfast as it’s less oily and light on stomach.

The simple recipe of upma takes only 15 minutes to prepare. Keep the ingredients ready before cooking. Here are the ingredients for upma:-

Rava (Semolina) -1 cup

2. Finely chopped onion-1/3 cup

3. Chopped green chillies- 1 teaspoon

4. Finely chopped ginger- 1 teaspoon

5. Chopped coriander leaves- 2 tablespoons

6. Curry leaves-8 to 10 nos

7. Cashew nuts- 10 to 12 nos

8. Chana dal-1 teaspoon

9. Urad dal-1 teaspoon

10. Sugar-1 tablespoon

11. Oil-2 tablespoon

12. Salt- as per taste

13. Grated dry coconut- 1 tablespoon

14. Mustard seeds-1/2 teaspoon

Once you keep the ingredients ready, follow steps below to prepare upma:

Step 1. Take rava in a dry pan and fry it at low flame until it becomes golden brown.

Step 2. Next, take oil in a pan and keep it on medium flame. When the oil becomes hot add cashew nuts and fry them. Keep them aside in a bowl.

Step 3: Then put urad dal in the remaining oil and fry it.

Step 4: After frying add mustard seeds. Once the seeds splutter add onions, curry leaves, green chillies and fry them.

Step 5: Now add water to the mixture and boil it. And along with water add sugar and salt as per taste.

Step 6: When the mixture boils, add the rava to the mixture and stir it until no lumps are found. Keep stirring it in medium flame for a few minutes till all the water is soaked. Switch off the flame and keep it covered for two-three minutes.

Step 7: Your upma is ready. Garnish it with green coriander leaves and grated dry coconut and serve hot.

The upma can be combined with sambar and coconut chutney.

