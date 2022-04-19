Want To Have Something Refreshing This Summer, Try Dahi Phulki

Yogurt is consumed more during the summer season as it helps to beat the heat. Yogurt is known for its benefits like improving digestion, boosting immunity and keeping you hydrated. During summer it also helps keep the body cool and helps to avoid stomach problems. There are several items like Lassi to Raita which are prepared using curd. Curd can be consumed in both sweet and savory flavours.

Dahi Phulki is one such item and the recipe is very simple, which can be prepared easily at home. If you haven’t tried your hands on this, try it once. The recipe can be made in only 20 minutes.

Ingredients:

Besan-2 cups

Water- 1/2 cup

Salt- as per taste

A pinch of baking soda

Oil for frying

For the curd mixture:

Curd- 500 gm

Roasted cumin powder- 1 tsp

Garam masala-1/2 tsp

Tamarind chutney-1 tbsp

Mint chutney-1 tbsp

Black salt- 1/2 tsp

Chili powder as per taste

Once you have arranged the ingredients, follow steps below to make the dish.

Step 1: Make a batter of besan by adding water

Step 2: Keep it aside for 10-15 minutes

Step 3: Now add the baking soda and whip it well

Step 4: Next, take a small portion out of it and pour it in hot oil, deep fry it until it becomes crispy

Step 5: Take out the phulkis and put it in a large bowl filled with water

Step 6: Take the curd in a large container and beat it nicely

Step 7: Add salt, cumin powder and mix well with curd

Once done, take a large serving bowl. Take out the phulkis from the water and put them in the serving bowl and pour in the curd mix. Now garnish besan ki dahi phulki with red chili powder, cumin powder, black salt, imli chutney and mint chutney.

