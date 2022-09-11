Want To Know How Much Sara Ali Khan's Gold Sequinned Mini-Dress Costs? Check It Out

Sara Ali Khan is out of her ethnic wear phase and has started exploring all types of clothing for which she has been getting a lot of praises from the fashion critics. Recently, the actress took to instagram to post a picture of herself in a gold sequinned mini-dress and we have not been able to take our eyes off of her.

The plunging neckline and the draped like thing on the bodice sure worked wonders for the dress and gave it that extra push which it needed. She chose to not accessorise this look and we cannot help but support her decision. But, she did pair sunny yellow heels with this attire.

Sara’s brown smokey eyes were done really well and overall she went for a sedate look with all the bronzer, blush and a tinge of gloss on her lips. Her hair absolutely complimented the look.

Now, if you are planning to get your hands on this dress, we have all the details for you- the dress is from the brand Area and is available at a whopping amout of 950 pounds which roughly translates to Rs. 87,788 in INR.

