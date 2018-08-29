English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Want to Live Long? Take Three Vacations a Year
Men who took three weeks or less annual leave from their regular work schedule were found to be 37 per cent more likely to die early.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ encrier/ istock.com)
Loading...
London: Want to have a long life? Besides leading a healthy lifestyle, taking at least three vacation a year between your work schedule seems to be the key, especially for men, suggested a study.
People with shorter vacations worked more and slept lesser than those who took longer vacations, which took a toll on their health and affected their life span.
Compared with those who took more than three weeks, men who took three weeks or less annual leave from their regular work schedule were found to be 37 per cent more likely to die early, the study showed.
"Don't think having an otherwise healthy lifestyle will compensate for working too hard and not taking holidays," said Timo Strandberg, Professor at the University of Helsinki in Finland.
"Vacations can be a good way to relieve stress," he added.
The study, presented at the annual conference of the European Society of Cardiology in Germany, included 1,222 middle-aged male executives, and were randomised into a control group or an intervention group.
The intervention group received oral and written advice every four months to do aerobic physical activity, eat a healthy diet, achieve a healthy weight and stop smoking.
Men in the control group received usual healthcare and were not seen by the investigators.
Shorter vacations were associated with excess deaths in the intervention group.
Vacation time had no impact on risk of death in the control group.
"However, our results do not indicate that health education is harmful. Rather, they suggest that stress reduction is an essential part of programmes aimed at reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases," Strandberg cautioned.
People with shorter vacations worked more and slept lesser than those who took longer vacations, which took a toll on their health and affected their life span.
Compared with those who took more than three weeks, men who took three weeks or less annual leave from their regular work schedule were found to be 37 per cent more likely to die early, the study showed.
"Don't think having an otherwise healthy lifestyle will compensate for working too hard and not taking holidays," said Timo Strandberg, Professor at the University of Helsinki in Finland.
"Vacations can be a good way to relieve stress," he added.
The study, presented at the annual conference of the European Society of Cardiology in Germany, included 1,222 middle-aged male executives, and were randomised into a control group or an intervention group.
The intervention group received oral and written advice every four months to do aerobic physical activity, eat a healthy diet, achieve a healthy weight and stop smoking.
Men in the control group received usual healthcare and were not seen by the investigators.
Shorter vacations were associated with excess deaths in the intervention group.
Vacation time had no impact on risk of death in the control group.
"However, our results do not indicate that health education is harmful. Rather, they suggest that stress reduction is an essential part of programmes aimed at reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases," Strandberg cautioned.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Will Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor Make Their Dream Debut With Karan Johar’s Film?
- Rent a ‘Boyfriend’ to Cure Depression? Mumbai Entrepreneur’s New App Raises Serious Questions
- More Specs of The iPhone 2018 Line-up Leak Online; Suggest no Pencil Support
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...