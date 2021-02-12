Want to Look Younger? Here are Effective Remedies to Get Rid of Wrinkles on Forehead and Neck

Facial lines on the forehead and neck, more commonly known as wrinkles, are an inevitable side effect of aging. Although wrinkles are not a health concern by any means, some people want to reduce or get rid of them. Wrinkles can appear at any age, and it can be an incredibly challenging task to remove them. While it may not be practical to altogether remove these lines on the neck and forehead, one can opt for a range of treatments and remedies to prevent or minimize wrinkles’ appearance.

It is never too early or late to start protecting your skin. Shantal Mujumdar, Co-Founder of IS YOU suggests these simple anti-wrinkle remedies for a smooth neck and forehead:

- Avoid the evil quartet - Sun, Smoke, Alcohol and Stress:

Experts believe these four factors will dramatically enhance the number and prominence of wrinkles. Alcohol dehydrates and releases toxins in a system that’s already coping with pollution, dust, chemicals and so on. If the temptation of having a happy high gets the better of you, drink red wine, which contains antioxidants.

- Exercise:

This one’s a no-brainer. Diminish wrinkles naturally with a healthy workout. Although a slow process, the effects of exercising on wrinkles is remarkable. You will see a pleasantly shocking difference. The skin requires an adequate supply of oxygen to stay looking fresh. Exercising regularly ensures good circulation of oxygen and enhances muscle tone. A workout also helps realign the upper body, which is essential from the context of reducing shoulder and neck tension.

- Oils:

What’s life without a good laugh? But if the smile lines are holding you back, a little grease will do the trick. Applying practically any type of oil to your skin will do well to moisturize it and hide them smile lines. Take your pick between coconut, grape seed and olive oils. The trick is to take a few drops on your fingertips and massage them around your forehead and neck region. Leave it on overnight for even better results.

- Daily skincare:

Moisturizing the skin on a regular basis can help keep it healthy by preventing dryness and minimizing the scope for the formation of wrinkles. The use of skincare products that complement the skin’s needs is crucial. It takes some time for the skin to get used to the change; introducing one product at a time will help. We recommend using an overnight moisturizer for best results on wrinkles on the forehead and neck. These are typically a little heavy on the skin, but you’ll notice their magic after leaving it on for eight hours.

- Aloe Vera Supplements:

Contrary to popular perception, aloe vera does more than just repair the surface of the skin. Studies have found that consuming aloe vera gel supplements dramatically improves wrinkles on the face and neck. Aloe vera extracts aid in the increased production of collagen in the skin and reduce facial lines.

- Anti-Wrinkle Creams

The skincare market is flooded with several anti-wrinkle creams; however, the good ones contain ingredients such as Coenzyme Q10, vitamins A and C, peptides, essential oils and alpha hydroxy acids. Some even use green tea extracts and SPF. Studies show that regular application of a cream containing Vitamin C helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, thanks to the increase in collagen production.

- Stay Hydrated:

You’ve heard it a million times: drink more water. It’s that simple! Staying hydrated is great for the skin and water keeps your skin cells looking youthful. So make it a point to down a glass or two every two-three hours and it’ll help your smile lines brighten up!