Want to Lose Weight? Here are the Summer Veggies That will Help

Summer is known for sun, beaches and lots of fruits. It is considered to be the best and the most suitable time when a person can plan to lose all the excess kilos. Because of the heat, people drink more fluids including juices and water. Also, they make you physically more active and even make the metabolism faster. There are varieties of fruits and vegetables that are rich in nutrients and low in calories, fats and starch.

Here are some of the summer veggies that could help you in losing weight and in getting beach-ready:

1. Cucumber: Cucumber is one of the most soothing veggies to eat in summers. It is a fruit, often consumed as vegetable. It can be used in salads, smoothies and raita, among others. 96 percent of cucumber is said to be water which not only helps in hydrating your body but also enables you to reduce belly fat. Fibre content is also rich in cucumbers.

2. Bottle Gourd: Bottle Gourd, which is also referred to as lauki, is another hydrating summer staple people love eating. It is full of fibre and water. Almost similar to that of a cucumber, 92 percent of bottle gourd is water. The veggie also has very low-calorie content and is enriched with minerals like sodium, calcium, iron, etc.

3. Tomatoes: Tomatoes are one of the most important vegetables, actually a fruit, used in almost every food an individual eats. It can be consumed in the form of soup, salad or anything of your choice. Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants.

4. Lady Finger: Also known as bhindi or okra, the green veggie is rich in both soluble and insoluble fibres. It helps in reducing weight, managing blood sugar level, heart health and is even good for the digestive system.

5. Spinach: The green leafy vegetable is high in vitamin content including vitamin A and C. It can be consumed in the form of salads, shakes and smoothies.

6. Bitter Gourd: People may not like eating karela or bitter gourd because of its taste but it is highly beneficial when it comes to reducing weight. The veggie is rich in fibre and helps regulate the levels of insulin in the body.

7. Mint Leaves: With an ability to soothe an upset stomach, mint leaves also gives a refreshing taste to the food you eat.

