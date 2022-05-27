​Want to Lose Weight? These 5 Ayurvedic Herbs that Will Speed Up the Process

The idea of having a flat belly comes to all of us. And there is also no denying that belly fat is one of the most difficult parts of the body to get rid of. The internet is flooded with weight loss hacks, and they may or may not help you. Ayurveda also has some amazing remedies to not just get rid of stubborn fat, but they also offer natural ways to reduce weight. As per Ayurveda, obesity is a disorder of the fat tissue and metabolism. Under this condition, the fat tissues increase and further block all the channels in the digestive system. This leads to weight gain. Ayurveda suggests a few natural and herbal remedies that will help in cutting belly fat. Let’s look at these ayurvedic tips for weight loss:

Methi (Fenugreek)

Fenugreek, also known as methi, is loaded with numerous health benefits. This herb supports digestion, which is key in shedding kilos. Galactomannan is a water-soluble component found in methi, and it helps to curb your cravings and keep you fuller for a longer time. Methi also increases the metabolic rate of the body. You can either roast some methi seeds and crush them in a mortar into a fine powder, or you can soak the seeds in water overnight, drink the water, and chew the seeds on an empty stomach.

Triphala

Triphala is a mixture of three dried fruits, and it helps eliminate toxins from the body while also rejuvenating the digestive system. Triphala is made by using amalaki (amla), bibhitaki, and haritaki, all of which have cleansing and rejuvenating properties. One should take triphala churna in hot water at least two hours after dinner and a half hour before breakfast.

Turmeric

Turmeric is no stranger to any Indian household kitchen. This spice holds both medicinal and religious significance in Indian households. Turmeric has weight management properties, increases body metabolism, and is also a good source of antioxidants, making it an ideal ingredient for weight loss. You can either have it in your daily meal, or you can have warm water with turmeric and black pepper added to it. A glass of milk with turmeric is a very common way to consume this spice.

Dalchini

Dalchini or cinnamon stimulates the body’s metabolism, which helps in cutting belly fat. Cinnamon stimulates the metabolism of the fatty visceral tissue, which means it could be helpful in cutting belly fat too. A cupful of cinnamon tea first thing in the morning is a good and tasty way to include cinnamon in your routine.

Black Pepper

Black pepper is another native spice in India. It is always seen as a fat-burning spice, owing to the piperine element. Black pepper interferes with the activity of genes responsible for forming new fat cells, and it also sets off a chain reaction that keeps a check on the formation of fat in the body.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.