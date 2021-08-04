Want to Make Your Pet Your Drinking Buddy? Cat Wines and Dog Beers Are Here to Make Your Happy Hour More Fun

Let’s face it, there is hardly anything your human friends can do that your animal friends can’t do better. They are more loyal and devoted to you, and they always make time.

But, until now, if you wanted a drinking partner, you probably had to seek out human companionship because alcohol is toxic for your four-legged buddies. However, with the invention of cat wines and dog beers, you may want to rethink your drinking plans and may want to stay in and make a night with some hooch and your pooch.

The wines and beers available for pets in the market currently are obviously non-alcoholic. Moreover, they are non-carbonated and grape-free and are mostly made with ingredients that the brands claim are healthy for pets. For instance, on the online shopping site Amazon.in, you can find dog beer and wine for pets below Rs 500.

The brand claims that the dog beer is ‘packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, while the pet wine (for both cats and dogs) contains a ‘blend of Elderflower, Nettle, Ginseng, Lime flower, and carrot’. In addition, pet wine is reportedly a drink your pets above the age of four months can enjoy.

Most pet wine and beer brands claim that they have been manufactured after consultation with vets or are approved by veterinary doctors. However, it would be prudent to consult your pet’s doctor before pouring them a glass.

These beers and wines are usually manufactured with natural or herbal products. Although it is usually suitable for pets, if your pet suffers from gastroenterological problems or is diabetic, it would be good to take the vet’s advice before sitting down with them to enjoy a drink.

You can pour the drink in their drinking bowl or over food and cheers and enjoy your evening with your furry friends.

