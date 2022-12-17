Want to Nail Soft Glam Look? Priyanka Chopra’s Makeup Artist Will Guide You

Whether for Instagram reels or runways, soft glam makeup has gained considerable popularity among celebrities. This natural makeup look highlights the most attractive features of your face while giving you a natural outlook. Soft glam makeup looks are quite similar to the popular no-makeup look, as the aim is to emphasise natural, flawless skin.

Speaking on the subject, the celebrity makeup artist, Daniel Bauer, popularly known for dressing up Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra, shared, “Even the pop of colours like blush or eyeshadow is soft and diffused, so everything blends into each other, with soft glam makeup."

Following the trend, Priyanka Chopra also chose the soft glam makeup look for the pre-Grammys party this year, which complemented her champagne gown perfectly. As the actresses favour soft glam makeup techniques, Daniel comes among the professionals with great tips and insight on the subject.

Check out Priyanka’s pre Grammy look right here:

Tips to achieve the perfect soft glam makeup look:

Prepping the skin: The first and most crucial step of soft glam makeup look is prepping and hydrating the skin. As all makeup products require a perfect blend into your skin, preparing the skin for a healthy base is essential.

Foundation: The next step is applying the foundation. For that, you first need to understand your skin tone and undertone. With the right foundation shade, you’ll nail this makeup look.

Bauer suggested using liquid foundation with a creamy illuminator to create the perfect effect, “A creamy illuminator is 10x finer than a shimmer or a highlighter, and it instantly gives you a radiant glow."

Blush: Daniel further added that skipping the sharp, chiselled contour; instead, use blush to give your look a super glossy and sleek finish. But if you are using a shape, use a cream formula as it melts into your skin better without creating sharp lines.

Eyeshadow: For eyeshadow, go with neutral shades. But that doesn’t mean you leave it with just a taupe shade. You can also use a brown eyeliner pencil to blur the lines and give more natural warmth to your eyelids.

Lipstick: For lips, Daniel suggested going with either a bright shade with a velvet finish or a glossy or matte nude lipstick. Keep the shade close to your natural lip colour.

