Everyone wants their home to be a place of joy, abundance, and peace. Many measures and tips have been mentioned in Vastu Shastra, which bring a lot of luck and prosperity to the house. One of these measures is to install a money plant in the house. According to Vastu Shastra, keeping a money plant at home is very auspicious. It is believed that placing this plant removes negative energy and brings an abundance of wealth into your life.

It is said that the money plant paves the way for wealth in a home. The upward growth of its leaves signals the family members’ good fortune. But there are a few things which should be taken care of if you want Maa Lakshmi to shower blessings on you. Below are the important tips that everyone should follow if they want to keep a money plant at their home for prosperity.

Offer milk to the plant

When it comes to luck, the combination of milk and the money plant is considered auspicious. Pour only a few drops of water into the money plant. In addition, offer some water with a few drops of raw milk mixed in it.

After a few days of following this, you will eventually start seeing the difference. As the money plant moves upwards, the income of the family members will also increase accordingly. According to Vastu experts, the money plant grows more quickly and your luck begins to shine rapidly when you offer milk daily.

Place the money plant in the right direction

Vastu experts say that keeping the money plant in the right direction opens the way for the progress of the family members. From showering you with professional opportunities to getting rid of financial constraints, the direction in which the money plant is being placed says a lot. It is believed that the money plant is related to Kuber Dev and Mercury. That’s why planting it in the house brings happiness and prosperity.

It is considered auspicious to keep it in the southeast direction of the house. It is believed that planting a money plant in this direction, brings in positive energy. Keeping it in the southeast zone is considered auspicious for improving the economic condition too.

