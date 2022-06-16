Want to Quit Smoking? 5 Ways that Will Help You Resist Tobacco Craving

The urge of smoking can be strong because of the intense dependency that nicotine creates after smoking the first cigarette or consuming any other tobacco product. Cigarette smoking can lead to lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, asthma and more. Controlling the urge can be hard for smokers but it will lead to a healthy life. According to the World Health Organization, tobacco kills about 8 million people every year out of which 1.2 million people die due to being exposed to passive smoking.

If you are someone who has decided to quit smoking then you are going in the right direction.

Here are the things you can do to deal with your urges:

Make a firm decision

The first step towards quitting is to decide firmly that this is what you want. Find a good reason that will overpower your urges like your concern towards your family because smoking is not only harmful to the one who does it but also detrimental to the people around them.

Consider something to replace your Nicotine

Withdrawing Nicotine from your lifestyle abruptly can lead to symptoms like headaches. Therefore, nicotine replacement therapy like nicotine gums can help in such situations.

Hang on to your loved ones

Telling the people around you about the goal that you’re trying to achieve will play a massive role as they will encourage and support you in case you’re on the verge of slipping. You can also consider taking therapy.

Chew on sugarless gums

If you’re someone who has a habit of smoking after every meal, relying on chewing gums will help as it will assist you to resist tobacco cravings. Munching on raw carrots, and nuts can also help in controlling the urge for tobacco.

Start working out

Working out can be a good distraction from tobacco cravings as it can make them go away. You can also start with mild workouts like walking and jogging.

