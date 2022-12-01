CHANGE LANGUAGE
Want To Reduce Your Double Chin? Try These Simple Exercises
2-MIN READ

Want To Reduce Your Double Chin? Try These Simple Exercises

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

December 01, 2022

Delhi, India

Several face exercises that not only help in reducing double chin

Several face exercises that not only help in reducing double chin

If you are a fan of a chiselled jawline that’s sharp enough to cut, then given below are some crucial exercises that you should add to your daily routine right away.

Exercises are crucial if you want to stay healthy and fit. Do you know there are several face exercises that not only help in reducing double chin but are also one of the best ways to sharpen your jawline and enhance your features naturally? If you are a fan of a chiselled jawline that’s sharp enough to cut, then given below are some crucial exercises that you should add to your daily routine right away. Let’s have a look.

Ball Exercise

Place a tennis or cricket ball under your chin. Now, lower your face in such a way that the ball is pressed against your throat. Do this exercise 25-30 times regularly to see the desired results. This exercise will surely help you to reduce the extra facial fat and bring the perfectly shaped face cut that you have always wanted.

Neck Stretches

This exercise does not require much effort and is easy to do. If you are trying to reduce your double chin then this is one of the best exercises which will definitely bring positive results. For this exercise, all you have to do is take a deep breath and bend your chin to the left shoulder. Then, pull it back to the centre and bend it to the right shoulder. Repeat this exercise for 5-10 minutes.

Straight Jaw Jut

When it comes to reducing double chin, then this exercise is considered extremely beneficial. To do this exercise, you have to put your head up in a way that you are facing the ceiling. While staying in the position you need to stretch your lower jaw forward like you do when grinding your teeth. Stay in the position for around 10 seconds and then relax.

Chin Lift

Chin lift exercises help in stretching most of the facial muscles including the jaw, throat, and neck. Remember to use only your lips while doing this exercise. Start by tilting your head towards the ceiling then make your lips tight as if you are going to kiss the ceiling. Repeat this exercise 10 to 20 times for better results.

Remember to take a healthy diet for better results

For better results, ensure to eat a well-balanced diet. A disturbed lifestyle and bad eating habits lead to weight gain and other health diseases. Start taking a healthy diet that includes more fruits and vegetables. And avoid foods that are high in calorie content and are oily, fried and rich in starch.

December 01, 2022
last updated:December 01, 2022, 20:00 IST