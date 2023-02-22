Want To Shed Weight? Include These High-Protein Breakfast Dishes In Your Diet

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day because it is a meal that has the ability to provide glucose and give a boost to your energy levels. When on a diet, we often lead ourselves into believing that we should be eating close to nothing but that should not be the case. Yes, you need to keep your calories in check but your breakfast needs to be really filling so that you can have a sufficient gap between the day’s first meal and lunch and still not feel much of a difference- overall your breakfast should be healthy and filling.

If you are working out in a gym or at home then by now you must know that it is imperative that you have a good amount of protein intake throughout the day and what better way to do it rather than starting right from breakfast?

Do not worry, you need not run around the internet to find out good recipes because we have the most amazing ideas for a healthy protein-based breakfast:

Chia Seed Pudding

If you are active on ingtagram, by now you must have noced that almost all starts and social media stars are in love with the idea of a chia seed pudding. It is not because this pudding turns out to be extremely aesthetic but also because it very filling and has good nutritional values.

Sandwhich With A Chickpea filling

Chickpeas are great source for protein and it is versatile too meaning that you can prep the sandwiches with any vegetables and just add the boiled chickpeas that have been soaked for an overnights time. THe goodness of this sandwich will keep you full and energetic.

Cheelas

Everybody loves a good plate of cheela, whether that is made out of besan or daal. You can opt for cooking the cheela without any oil at all and although it might take a little bit longer it will be absolutely worth it.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here