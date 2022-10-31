Want To Speed Up Your Weight Loss Journey? Include These 5 Foods in Daily Diet

Many of us have become more health-conscious, especially post-pandemic. For a healthy and fit body, one needs to take extra care and include proteins, nutrients, and fibre in their diet. There is no single food that has the power to melt the pounds, but instead, a proper combination of healthy meals can undoubtedly support your weight-loss journey. If you are someone who is looking out to cut on carbs and want to shed those extra kilos then include the given foods into your diet every day. Coupled with regular movement, these foods will deliver significant nutrients, while keeping your cravings fulfilled.

Nuts

When hunger strikes, a pocket full of nuts comes to your rescue. Instead of feeding your empty stomach with pre-packaged foods like chips, frozen veggie burgers, and alike, start consuming a small handful of peanuts, almonds, walnuts, or pecans which have been credited with hunger-controlling attributes. It’s a great snack to munch on, containing proteins and nutrients, including vitamin E, magnesium, and selenium.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are a great source of minerals, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids which promote heart health and help in reducing your inches. From helping slow digestion to keeping you full for a longer period, it has various benefits. Consuming two tablespoons of chia seeds daily can help you in losing weight faster. Satisfying all your fibre needs, chia seeds are known to be your best friend if you are planning to cut on carbs and fat.

Apples

The famous quote which says, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” fits truly when it comes to your diet plans. Research has shown that apples are linked with weight loss. As apple is high in fibre and low in calories, it helps you to maintain your diet. Eating an apple daily can help you skip the fast food and make your tummy feel full. The fruit contains non-digestible compounds which increase the growth of good bacteria further leading to weight loss.

Eggs

Eggs are rich in nutrients and are perfect for your morning diet regime. If you want to lose weight, then eating eggs in the morning hours is the best decision to make. As we know that eggs are a healthful source of protein, thus eating them daily in the morning will keep your evening snack cravings at bay. While keeping you full throughout the day, eggs are known to be a great source of many vitamins and minerals that are commonly lacking in the diet.

Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate contains monounsaturated fatty acids which help in improving metabolism and burning calories. Research has shown that eating dark chocolates can improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce your hunger and appetite, keeping you full for a longer duration. If you want to reduce weight and satisfy your sweet cravings, then don’t forget to consume it in limited quantities.

