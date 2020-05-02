Want To Stay Fit During Quarantine? Take A Cue From Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Erica Fernandes

Don't want to go outside? Okay, that's fine. There are still many ways to stay fit inside your house. And, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star Erica Fernandes is an inspiration for all those looking to switch to a healthy lifestyle for a fit, toned body during self-quarantine.

The actress, who is a fitness enthusiast, has shared a series of pictures of herself practicing several yoga asanas at her home.

Have a look:

Erica became a household name after playing the role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She is currently playing the role of Prerna Sharma in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

