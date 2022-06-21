Want to Try Suspenders? Here's How You Ace Them

It is generally believed that when it comes to trying out different and unique looks, men have limited choices compared to women. While it is true that in terms of attire and accessories, women have more choices, it does not mean that men have nothing to experiment with.

There are ways in which men can up the ante when it comes to fashion and one cool way to do so is going for suspenders. You can carry suspenders to look cool and smart on special occasions.

The popularity of suspenders skyrocketed recently when they were used as props by stars Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the much popular dance number Naatu Naatu from RRR. If you want to go for suspenders, here are some tips on how you can carry them off.

Casual and Formal Look

You can carry suspenders with both casual and formal looks. It is best to wear thin suspenders when you are dressed casually and go for thicker ones when you go for a formal look.

X and Y suspenders

There are both X and Y-type suspenders available in the market. X type has buttons on it and goes best with a formal look. On the other hand, the Y type comes with a suspender clip, which goes perfect with casuals.

Suspender with Denim

Suspenders go well with denim jeans as well. wearing a neutral colour suspender with a light shirt can be your best option. Dark brown-coloured leather suspenders go very well with casuals.

Tie with suspender

If you want to wear a tie as well along with suspenders, keep in mind that not all ties go well with suspenders. Do not go for matching colours or print. The two accessories should contrast to look striking. A bow or a slim tie looks best with suspenders.

