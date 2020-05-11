Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Want to Wear Make-up, Get Ready For Events, Says Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna took to Instagram, where she shared a beautiful black and white photograph of herself.

IANS

Updated:May 11, 2020, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Want to Wear Make-up, Get Ready For Events, Says Karishma Tanna
credits - Karishma Tanna instagram

Amid lockdown, television actress Karishma Tanna says she wants to get ready for events and wear make-up.

Karishma took to Instagram, where she shared a beautiful black and white photograph of herself.

"I want to get ready for events.. I want to wear Indian clothes.. I wanna wear make-up.. I wanna do my hair... Just being positive. It will all fall in place one day! Stay strong. Stay sane," she captioned the image.

Karishma recently got operated for an ingrown nail amid the nationwide lockdown. She even did the inverted yoga pose with her injured foot Aby taking the help of a wall.

On the work front, the actress, who is known for her roles in TV shows like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat, is currently part of the action reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (KKK 10), which has been shot in Bulgaria.

The show also features actors Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading