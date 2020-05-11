Want to Wear Make-up, Get Ready For Events, Says Karishma Tanna

Amid lockdown, television actress Karishma Tanna says she wants to get ready for events and wear make-up.

Karishma took to Instagram, where she shared a beautiful black and white photograph of herself.

"I want to get ready for events.. I want to wear Indian clothes.. I wanna wear make-up.. I wanna do my hair... Just being positive. It will all fall in place one day! Stay strong. Stay sane," she captioned the image.

Karishma recently got operated for an ingrown nail amid the nationwide lockdown. She even did the inverted yoga pose with her injured foot Aby taking the help of a wall.

On the work front, the actress, who is known for her roles in TV shows like Naagin, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat, is currently part of the action reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (KKK 10), which has been shot in Bulgaria.

The show also features actors Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

