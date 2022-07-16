Want Youthful Skin? Try Out These 5 Anti-Ageing Facial Yoga Exercises

Though we may not be able to rewind the clock, certain exercises can make us feel as if we are taking a few years off. What is the best way to make our faces look younger? Regular face exercise is the answer. You can work these muscles, promote blood circulation, replenish the cells with oxygen and nutrition, and stimulate skin cell regeneration, making the skin look naturally radiant and youthful.

Face yoga expert Danielle Collins told Marie Claire, “By working all the layers of your skin correctly, facial massage at home can also increase blood circulation, allowing more oxygen and nutrients to reach the cells of the skin.” Collins recommends that one should do facial yoga for 20 minutes, six times a week.

Here are five anti-ageing facial yoga exercises:

The V

Make a V with your index and middle finger. Press both middle fingers together at the inner corner of the eyebrows, then apply pressure to the outer corners of the eyebrows with your index fingers. Look to the ceiling, and lift the under eye skin upwards into a strong squint. And now relax. The expert suggests to do it six more times and finishing by squeezing your eyes shut tightly for 10 seconds.

Giraffe

Looking up in the sky, place the finger tips at the bottom of the neck. Now, with a light hand stroke the skin downwards with the head tilted back. Bring the head back to the starting position and repeat this drill twice. Now, jut the lower lip out as far as possible and pull the corners of the mouth down. Place the fingertips on the collarbone with the chin pointed upwards and hold until four deep breaths.

The Smile Smoother

Make an ‘O’ shape with the mouth; make sure your teeth are hidden with your lips.

Now, smile widely the teeth should be hidden, and repeat it six times. Hold the smile shape and place one index finger on the chin. Next, you have to move the jaw up and down as the head tilts gently back. Get back to normal and repeat this exercise twice more.

Smooth Eyebrow

Place both hands on the forehead and spread all the fingers between the eyebrows and hairline. Now, gently sweep the fingers outwards across the forehead, and apply light pressure to tighten the skin. Release the hands and relax. Repeat this exercise 10 times.

Flirty Eyes

Put an index finger under each eye, and it should be pointing towards the nose. Hide the teeth with the lips and form an ‘o.’ Glaze at the ceiling and flutter the upper eyelids for 30 seconds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.