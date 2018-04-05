English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wanted to Reflect Some Aspect of Me: Kalki Koechlin on Her Bag Line
Kalki, known for her fierce, unconventional identity in the industry, brought the same authenticity to her work with Hidesign.
A file photo.
Actress Kalki Koechlin, who has come up with her bag line in an association with luxury brand Hidesign, says that she wanted to reflect some her aspects with the range.
"It was important for me to find the correct balance between my ideal creation and reality of the market. Even though there are different styles of bags, they have a theme running which is based on what I've learnt to value in life over time; dancing inside, freedom with responsibility, remembering we are earthlings, borrowers of the planet, the value of being different.
"I really wanted every bag in this collection to reflect some aspect of me," Kalki told IANS.
Designed in collaboration with Hidesign's founder Dilip Kapur, the collection comprises of everything from fun everyday backpacks to chic party bags.
Kapur knows Kalki's family for years and he says that it's a pleasure working with her.
"I have known Kalki's family for years and it is a pleasure to work with someone, who understands where the brand comes from, what we believe in, and represents the kind of woman our customers aspire to be - ambitious, independent and glamorous," said Kapur.
Kalki was extremely hands-on throughout the designing and sampling phase, developing new perforated and waxed nubuck leathers, also pushing the brand to experiment with bold colours such as ‘Cardinal', ‘Rust' and ‘Metallic Gold'.
In terms of shapes, the collection has a wide range from day to night bags, which highlight Kalki's sometimes relaxed, thoughtful lifestyle to statement pieces for her dazzling nights out.
