Wardrobe Staples For the Winter Season

Economically, politically, and in other ways, fashion is always a representation of culture. What is in style right now reflects broader socioeconomic trends. Many people believe that the pandemic made people appreciate simple clothing and wardrobe necessities that prioritize comfort and utility more than anything else. Wearing really fashionable accessories or purchasing the latest, seemed a little out of place given how the world was going.

However, some pieces remain classic and form the staple of our wardrobes. Many factors contribute to something becoming a wardrobe staple, and the truth is that it varies from person to person. All of us have certain wardrobe basics that we consider essential for putting together a beautiful look. In its most basic form, a staple can serve multiple functions and match a variety of looks.

In this bustling world of ever-evolving trends and pesky fads, we believe in sticking to our basics and classics. “By investing into classic styles, you discover minimalistic aesthetics, streamline your sense of style, concepts like mixing-and-matching and layering and stay knit to the idea of building an elusive yet sought-after wardrobe. Be it men’s or women’s fashion, a few classic choices are definitely a well-fitted button down shirt, a crisp hassle-free t-shirt, a long flowy overcoat, a cozy crewneck sweater, a pair of denims. These items in your capsule collection are one time investments—timeless pieces that you can rework for years to come,” says Sandesh Ambhore, CEO and Founding Director, Styleyn.

Style is flexible and prone to change throughout time, much like humans. There are some items that have endured the trial of time and have helped us create safe havens that we frequently return to. With a simple swap of accessories, you can dress up in these essentials for an evening soiree or a wild night. They ooze confidence and are simple to pair with other trendy pieces.

“Style is a fluid concept that can evolve and outfits are formed from a limited number of items, making day-to-day dressing significantly easier for all. They take away all the dreamy confusion in the morning and provide the basis for whatever individual style frontier you’re exploring. Plain sweatshirts, fluffy yarn fleece, jackets, flexible shoes, and good cardigans are evident places to start off the day. Warmth and statement-making fashion is at the forefront this winter," says Ankit Jaipuria, co-founder, uKom.

Creating a wardrobe with a strong foundation of capsule wardrobe necessities is one of the finest things you can do for your style. These wardrobe skills make dressing easier, make your closet more adaptable, and may be simply mixed and matched.

