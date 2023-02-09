Warning Signs of Advanced Prostate Cancer Men Must Know

The prostate is a small walnut-shaped gland found in males and it’s an important part of the reproductive system. Prostate cancer affects the prostate gland and it’s one of the common forms of cancer. However, at early stages it is highly treatable. In the advanced stage the cancer spreads into other organs and it turns fatal for the patient.

In prostate cancer, the common infected areas could be the rectum, bones, and bladder. But, at an advanced stage it can also cause damage to the liver, lungs, and lymph nodes.

Symptoms: In some cases of prostate cancer

Urinary problems

As the size of cancer increases it grows toward the central areas around the urethra. This gives rise to problems in urination including slow stream or increased frequency of urination, blood in urine or semen, and more.

Bone problems

When cancer begins to spread elsewhere, the most common area of infection is identified to be bones. This makes the bones brittle and they can break more quickly. Symptoms also include stabbing pain in the hip and back area.

Breathing difficulty

In the fourth stage, prostate cancer can also spread to lymph nodes and lungs. This leads to breathing difficulty and increased chest pains due to accumulated fluid. As the symptoms become worse, patients tend to cough up blood eventually leading to the collapse of the lungs.

Weight loss

Losing weight without eating less is also a sign of advanced prostate cancer. When the tumour reaches an advanced stage it leads to problems like loss of appetite, weakness, and loss of weight.

Bowel movement

When cancer spreads to the rectum area, patients tend to lose control over their bowel movements. The symptoms include acute stomach ache, bleeding while passing stools, or even constipation.

