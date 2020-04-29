Was Gigi Hadid’s Birthday Celebration Also a ‘Gender Reveal’ Party? Netizens Spin Wild Theories
After several publications reported that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, eagle-eyed fans have theorised that Gigi's 25th birthday also served as a gender reveal party.
Multiple reports suggested that supermodel Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with long time boyfriend singer Zayn Malik. Now, according to some speculations on the internet, Gigi’s recent 25th birthday celebration was also a gender reveal event for the upcoming baby.
The acclaimed model had her birthday celebration with beau Zayn and sister supermodel Bella Hadid at her family’s Pennsylvania farmhouse amidst coronavirus lockdown.
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. Grateful, honored, your biggest fan.
Gigi shared some pictures with her online fan following on April 25, 2020. The photos revealed a ‘birthday girl’ badge that she wore, her cake and other delicacies.
❤️ Happy birthday my love, my precious angel..... Yesterday 25 years ago was the best day of my life, giving birth to you and raising you has taught me the true meaning of commitment and unconditional love.... Thank you for being such a extraordinary blessing in my life, I am so proud of the woman that you are.... May your days always be blessed with love, light and happiness but most of all great health..... #Iloveyou #mybabygirl #25
In some uploads, the model can be seen posing with two balloons made in the shape of numbers ‘2’ and ‘5’. Netizens came up with some wild theories surrounding the silver balloons.
The balloons were tied with a pink and a blue string. Now, this could completely be an arbitrary choice of colour but fans think this was part of a gender reveal –blue for boy and pink for a girl. In one photo Gigi can be seen holding the blue string while hugging Zayn and fans believe that the couple is expecting a boy.
Bro WE’RE SO DUMB. The blue and pink strings- . It was a gender reveal party as well?? Also I think that it’s a boy since Gigi is holding the balloon with blue strings. pic.twitter.com/gN5GiOLRiQ— (@wdwadoreyou) April 29, 2020
My God, why do I let Gigi's post slip awayyyyyfirst photo: the pink and blue strings of the balloons (maybe gender revelation??)second photo: baby pancakessss???third photo: zayn hugging gigi while holding a balloon with blue stringomg pic.twitter.com/FB8UTeFuVe— Olivia⚡ (@saidihaveadirty) April 29, 2020
Another speculation cropped up with sharp-eyed fans finding ‘Hello Little One’ bags from Bella’s Instagram uploads. The model used an emoji to cover the saying on the bag but could not protect it from netizens’ gaze.
Also, Bella posted the picture of Gigi’s present, a blue bag with cute baby sharks drawn on it. Fans have been raving about the gift and think this is for the baby.
More proofs or confirmation of Gigi being pregnant!Credits @/Zigiposts (instagram) pic.twitter.com/MzH0yH4jbC— // ✨ (@Zjm_payne) April 29, 2020
What if Gigi and Bella both pregnantGigi with boy and Bella with girl What if Zayn and Abel both is becoming Dad? pic.twitter.com/12fudrc4h1— Wafa ❯❯❯❯(is fasting) (@WeekendForWafa) April 29, 2020
