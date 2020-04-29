Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
3-min read

Was Gigi Hadid’s Birthday Celebration Also a ‘Gender Reveal’ Party? Netizens Spin Wild Theories

After several publications reported that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, eagle-eyed fans have theorised that Gigi's 25th birthday also served as a gender reveal party.

Antara Kashyap | Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Was Gigi Hadid’s Birthday Celebration Also a ‘Gender Reveal’ Party? Netizens Spin Wild Theories
After several publications reported that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, eagle-eyed fans have theorised that Gigi's 25th birthday also served as a gender reveal party.

Multiple reports suggested that supermodel Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with long time boyfriend singer Zayn Malik. Now, according to some speculations on the internet, Gigi’s recent 25th birthday celebration was also a gender reveal event for the upcoming baby.

The acclaimed model had her birthday celebration with beau Zayn and sister supermodel Bella Hadid at her family’s Pennsylvania farmhouse amidst coronavirus lockdown.

View this post on Instagram

Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. Grateful, honored, your biggest fan.

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Gigi shared some pictures with her online fan following on April 25, 2020. The photos revealed a ‘birthday girl’ badge that she wore, her cake and other delicacies.

In some uploads, the model can be seen posing with two balloons made in the shape of numbers ‘2’ and ‘5’. Netizens came up with some wild theories surrounding the silver balloons.

View this post on Instagram

❣️

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

The balloons were tied with a pink and a blue string. Now, this could completely be an arbitrary choice of colour but fans think this was part of a gender reveal –blue for boy and pink for a girl. In one photo Gigi can be seen holding the blue string while hugging Zayn and fans believe that the couple is expecting a boy.

Another speculation cropped up with sharp-eyed fans finding ‘Hello Little One’ bags from Bella’s Instagram uploads. The model used an emoji to cover the saying on the bag but could not protect it from netizens’ gaze.

Also, Bella posted the picture of Gigi’s present, a blue bag with cute baby sharks drawn on it. Fans have been raving about the gift and think this is for the baby.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,975,051

    +31,408*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,130,191

    +66,377*

  • Cured/Discharged

    937,571

    +30,673*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,569

    +4,296*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres