Was Offered Fairness Cream Ad But Didn't Do Despite Coming From Non-film Family: Aditi Rao Hydari
"Coming from a non-film family that was an opportunity for me to grab, but I didn't. I cannot stand by and endorse an idea of beauty that is discriminatory," says Aditi Rao Hydari.
Image: Instagram/Aditi Rao Hydari
A cosmetic brand recently dropped the word 'fair' from the name of their skin-whitening product that, till a while back, endorsed the idea of fair complexion as the parameter of beauty. Many celebrities have applauded the decision. Among them is actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who feels such a step take us a step closer to beauty inclusivity.
"I think our generation of celebrities is always standing for a world that is more inclusive. At the beginning of my career, I got an offer to be a part of a fairness cream ad campaign that could have given me a great deal of visibility, followed by entries into the movie business. Coming from a non-film family that was an opportunity for me to grab, but I didn't," claimed Aditi, while speaking to IANS.
She added: "I come from a family where I was taught to look at an individual beyond caste, region, colour, religion or even appearance. I cannot stand by and endorse an idea of beauty that is discriminatory. So, as the word 'fair' is removed from such a product, it takes us a step closer to inclusivity in the beauty and cosmetic world."
"Having said that, we have to understand it is a slow process. We are putting the idea of inclusive beauty in the minds of those people who have been practising the definition of 'fair is lovely' for ages now. Not just here, this is the worldwide scenario. It has to trickle down in the right direction. Our society is dealing with so many other basic issues of human rights that ‘beauty inclusivity' is a topic that is not catering to their immediate interest," Aditi noted.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple And Samsung May Not Bundle A Charger With Your Next Phone, And That Is Great
- Indore Labourer's Daughter Gifted With a Flat After She Secured First Division in Class X Exams
- Friend Says Karan Johar Is Shattered, Susheel Gowda Dies By Suicide At 30
- Prachi Desai Called Hypocrite as Old 'Bol Bachchan' Tweets Surface
- Sushant Singh Rajput's Shirt in Dil Bechara Trailer Grabs Netizens' Attention