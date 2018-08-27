English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Was Told I'm Not a Cow: Lisa Haydon On Getting Trolled For Sharing Breastfeeding Pic
Lisa says there were many times she faced "uncomfortable" questions and comments, but she still stands by the fact that it is healthy for mothers to breastfeed their babies.
Image: Lisa Hayden/Instagram
Actress-model Lisa Haydon was widely trolled for sharing a photograph of herself as she breastfed her son Zack last year. She says there were many times she faced "uncomfortable" questions and comments, but she still stands by the fact that it is healthy for mothers to breastfeed their babies. New mothers across the globe have been shamed for breastfeeding their babies in public.
Lisa, who gave birth to Zack last year, told IANS: "I certainly felt uncomfortable at times when I was asked if I was still breastfeeding my baby and it had only been four months. Some people told me I am not a cow, my baby should not feed off me and there were many things that made me feel uncomfortable to do it, not so much ashamed." The Aisha and Queen actress said that for her, it was "not necessarily a responsibility or duty", but it's something that came naturally. "I know that a lot of people struggle to breastfeed for various different reasons," she added.
Lisa, 32, says she thought if she had the ability and the time where she didn't have to go to work immediately, she had a choice to stay home. "I know that a lot of mothers don't, but I did. I felt very fortunate and blessed to be able to breastfeed my kid for as long as I did. I would definitely encourage every mother to do so and it is something I definitely stand by," she added.
Lisa says she couldn't breastfeed her baby for one year "but I would definitely always aspire to do the best that I can and I recommend other mothers to do so". Describing it as an "incredibly bonding", Lisa also said "it is very healthy".
Asked what has changed for her on the professional front after becoming a mother, she said: "I had to learn how to pick and choose more than what I would usually do because I had the time to do it." So, she is juggling and picking the best of what is offered. Now, she says, it's all about "giving a 100 percent when you are at work, and then of course when you go home and you're being a mom, you really focus on being the best mother you possibly can".
(With IANS inputs)
I've gotten loads of posts asking about life after having my son... esp to do with weight and fitness. Seeing as it's World Breastfeeding Week- time to give some credit where credit is due. Breastfeeding has played such a big part in getting back into shape after giving birth to my baby. Breastfeeding has been challenging+time consuming (literally hours spent everyday trying to stimulate milk supply) but it's such a beautiful way to bond and connect with your child plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk. Look out for my blog post on mycityforkids.com on breastfeeding. Happy #worldbreastfeedingweek
