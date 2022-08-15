WATCH: Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights Up with Colours of the Indian Flag to Celebrate Independence Day 2022

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: The Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up with the Indian tricolour flag on August 15, in honour and celebration of India’s 75th year of independence from the British rule. The UAE illuminated Burj Khalifa in Tricolour — saffron, white and green — showcasing strong cultural and trade bond between the two countries. The UAE is home to approximately 3,420,000 Indians. Check out video shared by digital creator Viral Bhayani.

The Burj Khalifa has often lighted up in the past to express support or to mark major events across the world and also during Independence Day and Republic Day. Last year in April, it was lights up in solidarity amid Covid-19 crisis. It had also flashed a “Stay Strong India” message.

One of the largest democracies in the world, India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today on Monday, August 15. This day marks the historic occasion as India secured independence from colonial rule after two hundred years of oppression and suppression under the Britishers.

In his address to the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India as the “Mother of Democracy”, paying tribute to the country’s heritage, diversity and aspirational spirit as a ray of hope for the world.

In his speech marking 75 years of India’s Independence, PM Modi said skeptics doubted the country’s development potential and trajectory in the hour of freedom, but “they did not know that there is something special and different about the people of this land”.

“There is something special about India. When we attained freedom, there were many sceptics who doubted our development trajectory. But they did not know that there is something different about the people of this land. They did not know that this soil is special,” PM Modi said.

“India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. Such a society is an asset. The people of India want positive changes and they want it at a quick pace. They also want to contribute towards it… India is a ray of hope for the world,” the PM added.

Counting diversity and democracy as India’s strengths, Modi said: “The diversity of India is our strength. Being the Mother of Democracy gives India the inherent power to scale newer heights. In this 75-year journey, amid hopes, aspirations, highs and lows, we reached where we could with everyone’s effort.”

