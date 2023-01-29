GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY: Google today on January 29 celebrates the Taiwanese drink that has gained global popularity — bubble tea! It was on this day in 2020 when bubble tea was officially announced as a new emoji. Doodle artists Sophie Diao and Celine You hand-drew all elements of Sunday’s interactive Doodle!

WATCH A BEHIND THE SCENES SKETCHING OF THIS INTERACTIVE DOODLE!

The interactive game Doodle celebrates bubble tea, also known as boba tea and pearl milk tea. Honeydew, matcha, raspberry, mocha – no matter the flavour, don’t forget to mix in some bubbly balls made with fruit jelly or tapioca.

GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY: BUBBLE TEA HISTORY

This Taiwanese drink started as a local treat and has exploded in popularity over the last few decades. Bubble tea has its roots in traditional Taiwanese tea culture which dates back as early as the 17th century. However, it wasn’t until the 1980s that the bubble tea as we know today was invented. As waves of Taiwanese immigrants over the past few decades brought this drink overseas, innovation on the original bubble tea continues.

GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY: THE BOBA CRAZE

Shops around the world are still experimenting with new flavours, additions, and mixtures. Traditional tearooms across Asia have also joined in on the boba craze, and the trend has reached countries like Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and more!

Satisfy your craving and make a yummy cup of bubble tea in today’s interactive Doodle, which features Taiwan’s indigenous Formosan Mountain Dog as well as a crew of familiar Doodle characters!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here