Is Deepika Padukone Wearing Clothes Designed by Sabyasachi on her Wedding Day?

The paparazzi and the fans of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh can't get enough as the bride and groom-to-be were snapped at the Mumbai airport when they were leaving for Italy. They are getting married in Italy's Their wedding celebrations will take place on November 14 and 15.Early on Saturday morning, the two were spotted smiling with their families at the airport. While Deepika maintained her poise as a gleeful bride-to-be, Ranveer was in his usual energetic self. Twining in off-white attires, the two looked happy in each other's company.The guest list is set, the dates are out and the venue is booked. But there is one question doing rounds since the announcement of the wedding. What is the bride, Deepika Padukone, wearing on her big day?We found the answer as Deepika's luggage left us with a subtle hint and it is Sabyasachi.How did we spot this? At the airport, amidst all the other luggage and trolleys, we noticed number of white 'Sabyasachi' paper bags carried by the couple's staff.See it for yourselfFor the Naandi puja, Deepika opted for an orange suit by Sabyasachi. Even earlier, Deepika said in a Vogue BFFs interview that she would like her bridal trousseau to be designed by Sabyasachi.A Filmfare magazine article also revealed that Deepika's side of the family will don Sayasachi designer outfits. According to reports, the couple has chosen a colour theme for their wedding ceremony. Waiters and staff at the wedding will also wear uniforms according to the theme.