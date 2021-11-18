WATCH: Indian Railways’ First Pod Hotel at Mumbai Central Station with TV, WiFi and More; Check Tariffs and Other Details

Passengers of Indian Railways and even common people can now avail of modern resting facilities at comparatively cheaper rates thanks to the first-of-its-kind pod hotel that has come up at the Mumbai Central station. According to a senior Western Railway (WR) official, one has to pay Rs 999 for 12 hours and Rs 1,999 for 24 hours for staying in this pod hotel where facilities like WiFi, TV, a small locker, adjustable mirror, and reading lights, among others, will be provided.

मुंबई सेंट्रल स्टेशन येथे "पीओडी " रिटायरिंग रूम्स.पॉड कन्सेप्ट वर आधारीत ही सुविधा, प्रवाशांना अत्यंत कमी दरात व मूलभूत सुविधांसह एक उत्तम पर्याय म्हणून उपलब्ध आहे. pic.twitter.com/KsH93qAd0s — Raosaheb Patil Danve (@raosahebdanve) November 17, 2021

A pod hotel has several small bed-sized capsules and provides affordable overnight accommodation. The first pod hotel on the Indian Railways was inaugurated virtually on Wednesday by Union minister of state for Railways Raosaheb Danve from the Churchgate station in south Mumbai. The minister also inaugurated various passenger amenities via video link.

Speaking at the event, Danve said passengers will get the accommodation at affordable rates at the pod hotel, also known as capsule hotels. The minister said that many passengers coming from other states to Mumbai either return the same day or stay overnight.

However, for many of them the hotels and lodging facilities in the city are unaffordable.

In Pics: Indian Railways’ First Pod Hotel at Mumbai Central

“For such passengers, the Western Railway has implemented the pod hotel concept at Mumbai Central, which will provide accommodation to them at Rs 999 per day. A person can easily come and stay there and leave the next day," he said. He said the pod hotel is air-conditioned and well-equipped with all the facilities.

Alok Kansal, general manager of WR, said the total cost of the projects and facilities inaugurated on Wednesday was worth Rs 230 crore. He said the pod concept hotel at the Mumbai Central station is the first-of-its-kind on the Indian Railways.

“Passengers can avail all modern facilities at comparatively cheaper rates at these pod concept rooms. Passengers, as well as the general public, can stay at the pod rooms by paying Rs 999 for 12 hours and Rs 1,999 for 24 hours," he added.

KEY FEATURES

1. Sleeping pods are a popular feature of international tourism in Japan that allows travellers to find accommodation at rates far cheaper than conventional hotels.

2. The Japanese-style pod hotel will feature a building with several small capsules or pods that offer overnight stay to the passengers.

3. The pods will have features such as WiFi, air conditioning, key card access, washrooms and CCTV surveillance apart from other basic amenities.

POD HOTEL TARIFFS

1. The waiting rooms, located on the first floor of the station, is being used for the purpose and the cheapest pod is likely to cost Rs 999 for 12 hours.

2. For 24 hours, passengers will have to pay Rs 1,999.

3. For a private pod for 12 hours, passengers will have to pay Rs 1,249 and that for a 24 hour, it is priced at Rs 2,499.

RESTAURANT ON WHEELS SOON IN NAGPUR, MANMAD AND PUNE

According to him, the Railways also provided a facility of ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at CSMT for providing better dining facilities at the railway station, as a part of the efforts to provide better facilities to passengers without any hike in the ticket fare.

Danve said there is a plan to set up more such ‘restaurants on wheels’ at stations like Nagpur, Manmad and Pune. He also inaugurated a Railway Public Grievance office at the Churchgate station.

“Confirmed seats are not available for passengers who travel in general compartments of trains. Railways should ensure that the passengers are provided confirmed seats," he said.

MORE PROJECTS FOR MUMBAI SUBURBAN NETWORK

On the occasion, Danve dedicated to people platforms at Ambernath and Kopar railway stations on the Mumbai suburban network, foot overbridges, escalators, lifts, and toilet blocks. He also inaugurated a coach-themed restaurant at CSMT and an executive waiting hall at CSMT and Mumbai Central railway stations.

A reconstructed Road Over Bridge near Grant Road station, an integrated surveillance system on Mumbai suburban section of Western Railway were also inaugurated.

पश्चिम रेल्वे व मध्ये रेल्वे च्या अंतर्गत विविध सोयी सुविधांच्या उदघाटन व लोकार्पण कार्यक्रमाचे काही क्षण.. pic.twitter.com/vmuzzDpkoK— Raosaheb Patil Danve (@raosahebdanve) November 17, 2021

Highlighting that in India, passenger trains run at a speed of 75-80 kpmh, while goods trains at just 25 kmph, Danve said that recently he held a meeting with the district administration of Raigad and Palghar districts with a view to expedite the land acquisition process for the Dedicated Freight Corridor, which will increase the speed of freight movement.

He said that barring Assam, north east Indian states are not connected with the railway network and which is why around Rs 1 lakh crore are being spent for connecting the area with the rest parts of the county through the rail network.

THE MUMBAI-AHMEDABAD BULLET TRAIN PROJECT

Danve criticised the Maharashtra government, saying it has neither signed an agreement for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project nor has it paid the agreed funds for the project. Also, the Union government decided to pay money for 14 bridges to avoid cost escalation of the projects since the state government hasn’t paid the money, he added.

ELEVATED CORRIDORS BETWEEN CHURCHGATE AND VIRAR

Speaking on the occasion, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis requested Danve to revive proposed elevated corridor projects for boosting the carrying capacity on the Mumbai suburban corridors.

Railway authorities had planned elevated corridors between Churchgate and Virar on Western Railway and CSMT-Panvel stations on Central Railway.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who also attended the inauguration function, suggested the construction of malls at stations like Dadar, Sion, Kurla, and Churchgate so that passengers can do shopping while returning home.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.