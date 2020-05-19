Watch Jackie Chan’s Message of Peace and Love to India During Coronavirus Pandemic

Sun Weidong, Chines Ambassador to India, has shared a video of actor Jackie Chan on Twitter in which Chan is wishing Indians a bright future.

Chan starts with ‘namaste’ and asked everyone to remain positive and strong. He finished the video with another ‘namaste’.

Chan, who is very popular in India, also worked in Indo-China joint production titled Kung Fu Yoga. However, the film didn’t work at the box office.

Glad to share Jackie Chan @EyeOfJackieChan, famous Chinese movie star's good wishes & support to #India. Jia You Yindu! Come on India! Fight #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/l3XJkJRwoO — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) May 19, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic started in China and then spread in the world. Such a situation has hampered the world economy, and China has also felt the heat. Many countries have become cautious in continuing business with China, and thus some see this video as a step to mend ties.

India has reported 4,970 new cases of Covid-19 and 134 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the tally past the 100,000-mark. The rise comes on the second day of the fourth phase of the countrywide lockdown, which has seen more relaxations in the country with the Centre putting the onus on states to decide on curbs.

India is now also among the nations with most number of corona positive cases. It recently surpassed China in terms of numbers of covid-19 patients.

