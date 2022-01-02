Watch: Karenvir Bohra's One-Year-Old Daughter Attempts Deadlift at Gym

Postponing your workout plans is one of the most common things we do around the holiday season. Procrastination is at its peak this time of the year but a cute video of a one-year-old toddler attempting deadlifts at the gym is all the motivation you need this weekend to set up your fitness New Year resolutions. The baby in question is the daughter of actor Karenvir Bohra and the proud father can’t stop gushing about how his daughter is setting major fitness goals.

Karenvir shared a video from his Instagram handle where baby Gia is seen casually walking up to a barbell loaded with weights and trying to lift it. Her father is seen correcting her grip and posture as she cutely smiles at the camera. Karenvir posted the video with the caption, “Mari choriyo, choro se jyada hai (my girl is stronger than the boys)” which is a tweak of a famous dialogue by Aamir Khan in the 2016 sports film Dangal.

Deadlift is a strength training exercise where one lifts a bar loaded with weights off the ground while keeping the torso perpendicular to the floor. The bar is lifted till hip level before being placed back on the ground to complete one repetition. The exercise hits the gluteus maximus, which in turn works out the hamstrings, erector spinae and quadriceps femoris. It is greatly effective at both building muscle and burning fat. Deadlifts also help improve vertical jump performance by conditioning the lower body for explosive power, while also being ideal for knee rehabilitation.

The deadlift however, can leave you with a serious injury if you don’t ace the perfect form with conditioned shoulders, arms and back. A strong core and good grip strength are also essential to perform the challenging exercise. Ego lifting while performing deadlifts is common among amateur gym goers and that can lead to serious injury.

Deadlifts are of the three powerlifting exercises, along with bench press and squats.

