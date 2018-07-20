Watch: Khushi Kapoor Dances to Dhadak Track Zingaat Out of Excitement for Sister Janhvi's Debut

As Janhvi Kapoor's big Bollywood debut Dhadak hits the silver screen Friday, the entire Kapoor clan seems to be awaiting audience reaction to veteran actor late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's elder daughter's on-screen performance. And while most film stars gave a positive review about the film and the newcomer's acting abilities, it was sister Khushi Kapoor who was most excited that her sister was finally taking her first steps into the Hindi film industry.A recent video of Khushi Kapoor that surfaced on the Internet, shows the youngster looking all excited and dancing energetically on Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's song Zingaat from the film Dhadak.Khushi, who is seated in a car, enjoying some time out with her friends, had the video recorded as she captioned it "Mood cuz Dhadak is out tomorrow."Take a look.Earlier, Khushi was snapped with tears in her eyes at the trailer launch of Dhadak as she hugged her sister Janhvi, congratulating her on her big day.