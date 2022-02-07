Watch Out for These Signs to Know if You are Commitment Phobic

Commitment is the fabric on which relationships are embroidered into one of the most special bonds. It requires a certain level of trust and understanding to direct the heart and the mind to stick to the collection of vows and the obligations that follow.

While the passion and love for each other’s existence make it a little easier for people to enter into a committed relationship, sometimes commitments overshadow the love and instill a sense of fear in a person. In such scenarios, the idea of commitment becomes unfathomable and subsequently develops into a full-blown phobia.

Here are a few signs that you, too, are heading on the road towards this phobia.

Vulnerability is not your cup of tea

One of the few ways to establish a sense of trust and understanding is to be vulnerable in front of each other. Sharing your feelings and reflecting on your innermost side through them is what defines being vulnerable. However, if you have a hard time being vulnerable and you loathe someone if they talk about you and your feelings, then this might be a sign of a commitment phobia breeding inside you.

You’re still finding questions, let alone answers

Fostering fear of commitment makes the person blind to the real self. In attempts to keep the guards up, the person tends to cover their conscience completely from the true elements latching on through a tiny thread. In such a state, the person lacks logical reasons for their resistance towards a committed relationship. And after a point, the person even stops considering or questioning the commitment-induced crippled state of their conscience.

Suffocating relationships before letting them simmer into reality

Ruining the harmony and the rhythm of a relationship despite things going well is another sign of the fear of commitment. Getting cold feet seeing the relationship gaining momentum is the first stage. It gradually ups the level and ends with the culmination of a meaningful bond into some memories that you lock inside a dark trunk of your mind. The fear of commitment pulls your strings and makes you collapse the house that the hearts built.

