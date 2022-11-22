Watch Out For These Symptoms When Your Blood Sugar Levels Exceed 400 Mg/Dl

Keeping your blood sugar or glucose levels in control is crucial if you have diabetes. If your blood sugar levels rise abnormally high, it may lead to diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a dangerous illness that may turn out to be fatal. So, let’s find out what happens if your blood sugar levels are too high, i.e. if they exceed 400 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL).

What are the symptoms of high blood sugar levels?

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) advises one to aim for maintaining blood sugar levels lower than 180 mg/dL after meals and between 80 and 130 mg/dL before meals. However, it is best to consult with your doctor because the target blood sugar levels can differ from individual to individual.

You may experience symptoms like frequent urination and increased thirst if your blood sugar levels are too high. When your body can no longer use insulin to break down glucose for energy, diabetic ketoacidosis, which takes place when hyperglycemia is left untreated, might develop.

According to the ADA, without insulin, your body starts to break down fats, which causes the development of ketones. However, because the body can’t always get rid of all the ketones, they might get accumulated and lead to diabetic ketoacidosis. If left untreated, DKA can lead to dry skin and mouth, headache, muscle aches or stiffness, nausea, stomach pain, and flushed face, to name a few.

What are the causes of high blood sugar levels?

You’re not taking your diabetes medication or insulin as per the recommended dosage.

Your intake of carbs is out of proportion to the dosage of insulin medication.

You engage in less physical activity and are under mental or emotional stress.

You’re taking steroids.

You’re suffering from Cushing’s Syndrome.

