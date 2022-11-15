Watch Out For Your Sugar Intake As It Can Lead To Some Of These Health Problems

Many of us depend on easy-to-cook processed foods for our regular meals. We rely on these foods so heavily that we fail to realize that these foods contain added sugar. From peanut butter to regular sauces, sugar is the common ingredient. Foods like candies, cakes, pastries, doughnuts, pies, ice creams, sodas, packaged fruit juices, and energy drinks too have high sugar content. As per an article titled ‘Perspective: A Historical and Scientific Perspective of Sugar and Its Relation with Obesity and Diabetes,’ submitted to the National Library of Medicine, USA, experts believe that the contributing factor to obesity and other serious ailments like diabetes is high sugar intake.

Here are a few reasons why you should watch your sugar intake -

Weight gain

The prevalence of obesity is increasing globally, and evidence points to added sugar as a major cause. Fructose, a form of simple sugar, is abundant in beverages with added sugar, such as sodas, juices, and sweet teas. Fructose leads to increased hunger and cravings. This can lead to weight gain and increase visceral fat associated with heart disease and diabetes.

Acne

Consumption of sugary foods can increase blood sugar and insulin levels in the body which increases androgen secretion, oil production and inflammation which are the contributing factors to acne development.

Skin Ageing

Your skin can look more mature and have wrinkles due to poor food choices. Consuming a diet full of refined carbohydrates and sugar leads to the production of compounds that plays a key role in skin ageing. These compounds also damage collagen and elastin production, which gives your skin a youthful appearance, leading to sagginess.

Drains energy

Food products that have high sugar content but lack essential nutrients like proteins, fats, and fibres can lead to dropping in blood sugar and energy and cause you to crash. According to an article titled Sugar rush or sugar crash? A meta-analysis of carbohydrate effects on mood, sugar consumption can cause low alertness within an hour of its intake and can increase fatigue levels within half an hour of its consumption.

Tooth Decay

All those candy-hogging that your parents warned you about, does have a side effect. The sugar feeds bacteria in the mouth. The bacteria digest the sugar and create acid which can erode the tooth enamel leading to problems like tooth decay and holes.

