Watch Plays From Across The Border On Your Phone

The ability of art forms to transcend boundaries has been evident for years. The stories that it tells have helped shape and define societies. Theatre is no exception to this.

In its endeavor to bring relatable stories, Zee Theatre has added two critically acclaimed plays from across the border to its repository - Jhaanjhar Di Paanwan Chhankaar and Mushk.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer – Special Projects, Zee Theatre, said, “We have meticulously worked to showcase the finest of theatre to our audiences, telling innately Indian stories and skilfully adapting international content. By going beyond borders with our teleplays, we realised the potential that comes with creating content for global audiences and working with international talent. Our goal of showcasing the best of theatre is now further magnified given its larger spectrum."

Jhaanjhar Di Paanwan Chhankaar is based on a youthful, visually impaired man who chooses to live away from his over-protective mother. He forms a close friendship with his neighbour (an actor). The play addresses how society responds to individuals with disabilities, be it physical or emotional, and regards them as pariahs. The play stars Sarmad Khoosat (also the co-director), Samiya Mumtaz, Zain Afzal and Iman Shahid. It is directed by Kanwal Khoosat.

The second offering Mushk, is directed by Kanwal Khoosat and stars two of the most versatile actors from across the border – Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha.

Mushk is the story of a reclusive genius writer and a journalist who visits her house to conduct an interview. Paring away each other’s lies and evasions, their interaction reveals an increasingly complex pattern in an apparently simple melody. Through the story, the characters realise the meaning of love and that things are not really as they seem.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365