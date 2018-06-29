English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Watch Priyanka Shun Body Image Ideals For Allure's First Digital Cover
More power to you, PeeCee!
Stop hating yourself, ladies, says Priyanka Chopra.
The Quantico actress went makeup-free for Allure magazine’s first digital cover package. In a video for the outlet, posted on YouTube, she talks about how women, unlike men, are encouraged to adhere to certain standards of beauty, because they've "always been treated as second-class citizens."
The Quantico star reveals her own insecurities as she encourages women to change how they view themselves.
For the cover shoot on the Green-point waterfront in Brooklyn, The former Miss World 2000 wore only a moisturizer and lip gloss, in an effort to provoke notion about how beauty relates to identity.
On actively practicing self-love:
"So, the next time you see yourself doubting yourself or you look at a picture of yourself and you say, 'Oh my God,' or you wake up in the morning and you say, 'Wow, why do I look like that?' or you're at a party and you're really cute and you go to the bathroom after two hours and you're like, 'What the hell just happened? I should go home,' whatever that instant might be, the next time you do that for yourself, recognize it," she said. "Start with just recognizing what you're doing. That's called self-hate, self-doubt, you're berating yourself. I mean, we have enough people doing that to us anyway. Why do we need to do it to ourselves? Love yourself, ladies. You're your best friend."
On training the world to look past mainstream or narrow beauty standards:
"Everyone doesn't look the same way, so the world needs to be trained to see beauty differently. You see so many women, different sizes, modeling, acting, taking their strength, but it's the mindset that needs to change, of society, of men, of people...A woman in a plus-size should not be a check in the box. Or a woman of color should not be a check in the box. Or a woman shouldn't be a check in the box."
On her thoughts about beauty pageants today:
"I feel like in an evolved world, where we are today, as long as a woman understands that that’s not [her] only option. And then chooses to do it. Who is anyone to judge her? But when women are made to feel like your only option to succeed is to be OK with being objectified or being made to feel stupid…then it’s wrong."
She also filmed a deliciously snarky video where she read headlines from ’90s women’s magazines, and let’s just say that we never want to slide back into that kind of editorial ever again.
It's an eye-opening conversation about dismantling beauty standards, examining personal identity and why we should rethink our self-doubt. The interview is so life-affirming, feminist, and badass — it should be required viewing.
Well Priyanka, not many people can call a spade a spade. You definitely are a rock star for breaking down these regrettable headlines with such wit.
