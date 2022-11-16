Watch: Rakul Preet Singh's Workout Session Is Perfect To Keep You Motivated

Is your fire to hit the gym burning out? Time to check out Rakul Preet Singh’s new Instagram post. Even a Sunday could not stop the fitness enthusiast from sweating it out at the gym. Rakul dropped a post from her workout session a few hours ago and believe us, it had dedication written all over it.

From high-intensity workouts to yoga and cardio, Rakul’s mantra is to work hard and stay fit. In the video, one can see the actress doing weight squads and leg presses with utter ease. Along with the video, Rakul penned, “Sunday burn done right.” For the background music of the clip, Rakul went for Cum Check This by Fetish. As soon as she shared the video, her fans bombarded the comment section.

One Instagram user commented, “I have found the one whom my soul loves.” Another user wrote, “Rakul Preet aka I love you, baby.” A third user penned, “People see you are glamour life no one sees u r hard work you are fighting with you are inner laziness boredom keep it up God bless.” Meanwhile, several users swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Rakul often shares videos from her workout regimen to inspire her fans. A few days back, the actress shared a video in which she was performing yoga with her “favorite partner in yoga and peace” Anushka Yoga, a celebrity Yoga, and Holistic Wellness Expert.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has mesmerized people with her charm in several music videos like Hamin Ali Naqueebi’s Tu Dis Da and Jubin Nautiyal’s Haaniya Ve among others. She was recently seen in a comedy-drama film, Doctor G. The film directed by Anubhuti Kashyap also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in a pivotal role. Now, the actress has S. Shankar’s directorial Indian 2, R. Ravikumar’s directorial Ayalaan and Chhatriwali in her pipeline.

