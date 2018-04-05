Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Gets Down on His Knees, Dedicates Song to Deepika Padukone
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be seen walking the ramp for ace couturier manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion extravaganza to be held on April 9.
A file photo.
The two set the stage on fire with their sizzling chemistry as they danced to Balam Pichkari, Matargashti among other songs. Surprisingly, Ranbir got down on his knees for Deepika as he dedicated the track Tu Safar Mera from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to the B-town beauty.
Besides this, while Ranbir performed to Badtameez Dil, Deepika grooved to Lungi Dance and the two shook a leg on several songs and enjoyed themselves thoroughly.
The two also played a quick game with host Karan Johar who questioned them about who they found sexy, their all time favourite film and made them dance to the steps of various popular tracks.
Take a look.
🎨 #AsianPaints #RanbirKapoor #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/XFseuSASMX— RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) April 4, 2018
Anddddd now #AeDilHaiMushkil track!#RanbirKapoor #DeepikaPadukone on stage at #GalaxyOfStars event by Asian Paints. 😍 pic.twitter.com/Emn0M8PYAJ— RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) April 4, 2018
[Video] Ranbir Kapoor on stage at #GalaxyOfStars event by Asian Paints pic.twitter.com/CMBwel86Xc— RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) April 4, 2018
[Video] Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone on stage shaking a leg on #Matargashti at #GalaxyOfStars event by Asian Paints. pic.twitter.com/YzsTqKPj9K— RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) April 4, 2018
[Video] Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone on stage shaking a leg to #BalamPichkari at #GalaxyOfStars event by Asian Paints. pic.twitter.com/m96E4gqKTT— RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) April 4, 2018
[Video] Ranbir Kapoor on stage at #GalaxyOfStars event by Asian Paints. 😍 pic.twitter.com/QQVbhOGVmg— RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) April 4, 2018
Lungi dance with Ranbir and Deepika 🌟 #AsianPaints pic.twitter.com/wsAc1buRmh— RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) April 4, 2018
Karan Johar plays a fun game with Ranbir and Deepika at the Asian Paints event pic.twitter.com/w6up539GyP— RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) April 4, 2018
