Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Gets Down on His Knees, Dedicates Song to Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be seen walking the ramp for ace couturier manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion extravaganza to be held on April 9.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:April 5, 2018, 3:14 PM IST
Rumoured ex-flames Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone recently came together for an event -- Galaxy of Stars by Asian Paints -- in Mumbai, hosted by none other than filmmaker-producer Karan Johar.

The two set the stage on fire with their sizzling chemistry as they danced to Balam Pichkari, Matargashti among other songs. Surprisingly, Ranbir got down on his knees for Deepika as he dedicated the track Tu Safar Mera from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to the B-town beauty.

Besides this, while Ranbir performed to Badtameez Dil, Deepika grooved to Lungi Dance and the two shook a leg on several songs and enjoyed themselves thoroughly.

The two also played a quick game with host Karan Johar who questioned them about who they found sexy, their all time favourite film and made them dance to the steps of various popular tracks.

Ranbir and Deepika will be seen walking the ramp for ace couturier manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion extravaganza to be held on April 9.

