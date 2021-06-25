WATCH: RPF Personnel Saves Man from Falling Under Moving Train in Mumbai, Piyush Goyal Shares Video

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video which shows how RPF personnel saved an elderly man from falling under a train. Tweeting in Hindi Goyal wrote that the incident took place at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai.

When translated, Goyal’s caption read, “RPF Committed to Service and Safety: An RPF employee with his vigilance saved an elderly person from being hit by a train after he slipped off a moving train in Dadar, Mumbai. I am proud of RPF employees whose quick action saved a priceless life."

सेवा और सुरक्षा को प्रतिबद्ध RPF: दादर, मुंबई में चलती ट्रेन से पैर फिसलने के कारण एक बुजुर्ग को RPF कर्मचारी ने अपनी सतर्कता से ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से बचाया।मुझे RPF के कर्मचारियों पर गर्व है जिनके त्वरित एक्शन ने एक अमूल्य जीवन को बचाया। pic.twitter.com/NQszTZds1R — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 24, 2021

Since being posted 9 hours ago, the 26 second video has already gathered 39.2K views. The post has also garnered 4,833 likes and retweeted 854 times. Commenting on the post while some users praised RPF personnel for his quick actions, others wondered is there some way that such incidents can be avoided.

In April Goyal had tweeted similar video of an incident at Sawai Madhopur railway station in Rajasthan.

