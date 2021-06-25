CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH: RPF Personnel Saves Man from Falling Under Moving Train in Mumbai, Piyush Goyal Shares Video
1-MIN READ

WATCH: RPF Personnel Saves Man from Falling Under Moving Train in Mumbai, Piyush Goyal Shares Video

Screengrab of the video shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Tweeting in Hindi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal wrote that the incident took place at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video which shows how RPF personnel saved an elderly man from falling under a train. Tweeting in Hindi Goyal wrote that the incident took place at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai.

When translated, Goyal’s caption read, “RPF Committed to Service and Safety: An RPF employee with his vigilance saved an elderly person from being hit by a train after he slipped off a moving train in Dadar, Mumbai. I am proud of RPF employees whose quick action saved a priceless life."

Since being posted 9 hours ago, the 26 second video has already gathered 39.2K views. The post has also garnered 4,833 likes and retweeted 854 times. Commenting on the post while some users praised RPF personnel for his quick actions, others wondered is there some way that such incidents can be avoided.

In April Goyal had tweeted similar video of an incident at Sawai Madhopur railway station in Rajasthan.

first published:June 25, 2021, 08:25 IST