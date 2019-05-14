Take the pledge to vote

Cannes 2019: Throwback to Sonam Kapoor's Summer Ball Gown at the Red Carpet

Sonam Kapoor appeared in two different outfits at Cannes 2018 red carpet.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
Image: Twitter/ Lo'real Makeup
Sonam Kapoor set the temperature at the 71st Cannes International Film Festival. The actor stunned in two red carpet looks which were equally breathtaking. The first outfit was a fusion lehenga from Ralph and Russo and Sonam Kapoor opted for a Vera Wang couture gown for her second red-carpet appearance.

The nude-hued gown had a corset that flows into a big tulle skirt. As a surprise, the gown had a sunshine-yellow train. What math-making! Do you think someone else would have pulled it off with equal grace?



As Sonam walked along the carpeted alley at the Cannes Film Festival, the long train of her dress hued in beige and yellow followed around gracefully. She kept her accessories minimal with jewellery by Chopard and Amrapali jewels to go along with her outfit.



Sonam's makeup was from a blushed pink palette by Lo'real. Her hairdo was a standard messy bun with dramatic eyes to compliment her nude outfit!







She looked like a million bucks smiling for the paparazzi. Her bridal glow was clearly adding to her glory at the film festival.
| Edited by: Shifa Khan
