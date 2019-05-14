Cannes 2019: Throwback to Sonam Kapoor's Summer Ball Gown at the Red Carpet

Oh hello, yellow! Turn heads with Infallible Blush Paint in 01 Pinkability, La Palette Gold Eyeshadow palette and superstar mascara and finish with a generous swipe of Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick -304 Rebel Rose! Shop the look here: https://t.co/H6bR4DXzl1 #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/hxaWIabqmy — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018

All stunning sunset hues in one look! @sonamakapoor aces the #SummerEscape look in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick-304 Rebel Rose, Infallible Blush Paint-01 Pinkability, La Palette Gold Eyeshadow & Superstar mascara.

Get the look here: https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/IGGcFFSkGi — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018

Sonam Kapoor set the temperature at the 71st Cannes International Film Festival. The actor stunned in two red carpet looks which were equally breathtaking. The first outfit was a fusion lehenga from Ralph and Russo and Sonam Kapoor opted for a Vera Wang couture gown for her second red-carpet appearance.The nude-hued gown had a corset that flows into a big tulle skirt. As a surprise, the gown had a sunshine-yellow train. What math-making! Do you think someone else would have pulled it off with equal grace?As Sonam walked along the carpeted alley at the Cannes Film Festival, the long train of her dress hued in beige and yellow followed around gracefully. She kept her accessories minimal with jewellery by Chopard and Amrapali jewels to go along with her outfit.Sonam's makeup was from a blushed pink palette by Lo'real. Her hairdo was a standard messy bun with dramatic eyes to compliment her nude outfit!She looked like a million bucks smiling for the paparazzi. Her bridal glow was clearly adding to her glory at the film festival.