Cannes 2019: Throwback to Sonam Kapoor's Summer Ball Gown at the Red Carpet
Sonam Kapoor appeared in two different outfits at Cannes 2018 red carpet.
Image: Twitter/ Lo'real Makeup
The nude-hued gown had a corset that flows into a big tulle skirt. As a surprise, the gown had a sunshine-yellow train. What math-making! Do you think someone else would have pulled it off with equal grace?
@sonamkapoor Gown - @verawanggang Jewelry - @chopard Styled by - @rheakapoor @thedeepkailey Assisted by - @chandiniw @lydie_harrison Makeup by - @namratasoni #bollywood #style #fashion #beauty #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #indianfashion #celebstyle #celebrityfashion #indianstyle #afashionistasdiaries #indianfashionblogger #delhidiaries #bollywoodstylefile #sonamkapoor #cannes #sonamatcannes #verawang #verawangbride #chopard #thelifestylejournalist
As Sonam walked along the carpeted alley at the Cannes Film Festival, the long train of her dress hued in beige and yellow followed around gracefully. She kept her accessories minimal with jewellery by Chopard and Amrapali jewels to go along with her outfit.
(Like if you love the look, comment if you don't) Who : @SonamKapoor Where : #Cannes Wearing : @VeraWangGang Outfit and @Chopard Jewels • Stylist : @RheaKapoor @TheDeepKailey Makeup : @NamrataSoni Hair : @StephaneLancien • #Bollywood #Fashion #Style #Beauty #Glam #IndianFashion #CelebStyle #CelebFashion #BollywoodFashion #BollywoodActress #InstaCeleb #InstaFashion #InstaUpdate #InstaFollow #InstaLike #Ootn #ootd #Outfit #SonamKapoor #SonamKapoorAhuja
Sonam's makeup was from a blushed pink palette by Lo'real. Her hairdo was a standard messy bun with dramatic eyes to compliment her nude outfit!
Oh hello, yellow! Turn heads with Infallible Blush Paint in 01 Pinkability, La Palette Gold Eyeshadow palette and superstar mascara and finish with a generous swipe of Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick -304 Rebel Rose! Shop the look here: https://t.co/H6bR4DXzl1 #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/hxaWIabqmy— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018
All stunning sunset hues in one look! @sonamakapoor aces the #SummerEscape look in Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick-304 Rebel Rose, Infallible Blush Paint-01 Pinkability, La Palette Gold Eyeshadow & Superstar mascara.— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 15, 2018
Get the look here: https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/IGGcFFSkGi
She looked like a million bucks smiling for the paparazzi. Her bridal glow was clearly adding to her glory at the film festival.
