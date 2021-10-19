WATCH: Step-by-step Guide to Create a New Account on IRCTC and Book Indian Railways Tickets

Keeping the festival season in mind, Indian Railways have started several special trains. You can book tickets for the same sitting at home through your mobile phones, desktop or laptop. But for doing so, you will need to register at Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or application software (app). Sharing a video on how to register, IRCTC tweeted on October 19: “Want to book train tickets but do not have an #IRCTC account yet. Create your #IRCTC ticketing account in these simple steps and book your train tickets now.”

HERE’S HOW TO CREATE A NEW ACCOUNT ON IRCTC:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IRCTC, irctc.co.in

Step 2: Click on Register option displayed on top of the page

Step 3: You will be redirected to the IRCTC registration form

Step 4: Enter the username. The username should be between 3 to 35 characters

Step 5: Choose the security question and its answer

Step 6: Enter your name, gender, marital status, occupation, date of birth

Step 7: Fill up a valid email ID and mobile number as your login password

Step 8: Enter your full address, including pin code

Step 9: Enter the text from the image and then click on the Submit’ button

Step 10: Verify the account by entering the code sent at your registered number/email ID. Click on Submit’

Step 11: You will get a message: ‘Registered Successfully’

HOW TO BOOK TICKETS ON IRCTC:

Step 1: Visit at irctc.co.in

Step 2: Click on the log in option on the homepage

Step 3: After logging in, you have to go to ‘Book Your Ticket’ page

Step 4: Enter starting and ending station, boarding and destination station

Step 5: Select date of your journey and the class in which you want to travel

Step 6: Check if the seat is available in the train of your choice

Step 7: If seats are available, click on book now option

Step 8: Provide required details to book tickets

Step 9: Enter mobile number and captcha

Step 10: Pay charges online using credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI

Step 11: Finally, you will receive a message on your phone

