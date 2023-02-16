Just like everything else, there is a proper way to cut and consume your fruits. Many people just cut fruits into halves and eat them. But they don’t realise that when done correctly, it helps to not only make the process easy but also ensures better and optimum usage of the fruit without any wastage.

One such difficult fruit is the pomegranate. The red-coloured fruit is known for its sweet, luscious flavour with a juicy texture. Whether you consume them raw or use them over salads, dips or other food items, it is extremely important to learn how to de-seed them correctly. An Instagram reel shared by the educational platform Satvic Movement showed social media users how to cut open a pomegranate without wasting the juice, spilling it all over themselves and making a mess.

Satvic Movement described that at first, users should make a careful incision from the open section of the fruit by making a square shape with the knife’s blade. Users will notice a white pulp which has divided the pomegranate into four to five sections. Now, a first glance at this pulp will reveal some lines. With extreme care, the platform advises cutting along these lines but not in a very deep manner which will spoil the entire process. It should be followed by pulling the four sections apart with your hands. Those who try this process will be delighted to know how smoothly the four sections will be pulled apart.

Now, here comes the final step to providing the finishing touches to this clean way of removing pomegranate seeds. Users will have to now place the pomegranate in their hand over a bowl of water and ensure that the opening end is facing their palm. Now gradually flesh out all the seeds from the four sections of the pomegranate which will come out quite easily. And now, get ready to enjoy the lip-smacking seeds of your favourite pomegranate. While sharing a video on the same, the Satvic Movement wrote in the caption, “It’s incredibly simple, and in a way, I also find it satisfying. Give me a (high-five) if you’re excited to try this! #pomegranate #easyhack #dailyhacks #hacks #satvicmovement #foodismedicine."

The reel has garnered 20 lakh views so far.

