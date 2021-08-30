WATCH: These Lord Krishna-inspired Songs will Get You in the Mood to Celebrate Janmashtami 2021

Lord Krishna is the most popular god in Hindi cinema songs. There are several Bollywood films in which Lord Krishna is worshipped and Janmashtami is represented. Janmashtami, the yearly celebration of his birth, is marked by raasleela – a dramatic recreation of his life – and the Dahi Handi activity, in which young men and women form a human pyramid to obtain the earthern pot hanging at a height. Krishna is also honoured with popular tributes, bhajans by the 16th-century mystic Meera, and thumris. Janmashtami is complete without some Krishna bhajans and songs to make your day.

On the festival of Janmashtami, here are Bollywood songs that wonderfully portray Lord Krishna’s naughtiness:

Mohe Panghat Pe Nandlal – Mughal-e-Aazam

Thumri is one of the most well-known genres utilised in Krishna songs. Mohe Panghat Pe Nandlal is one of the greatest examples. The song refers to a situation in which Nandlal or Krishna has been teasing his lover Radha, which she complains about.

Mohe Rang Do Laal – Bajirao Mastani

Mohe Rang Do Laal, composed by Siddharth-Garima, takes up back to the classical form, with Shreya Ghoshal leading the way and Pandit Birju Maharaj following in. This song is a visual feast on screen, with Deepika Padukone mesmerizing us with her emotions.

Shyam Teri Bansi Pukare – Geet Gaata Chal

Krishna did not love just one person, he loved everyone who loved him. This song, written and performed by renowned Ravindra Jain, speaks about the love that exists between Radha and Shyam, as well as Meera and Shyam.

Kanha Soja Zara- Bahuubali 2

Soja Zara, has heavy classical influences. A lullaby of sorts, Madhushree’s rendition adds a sense of playfulness, and the use of flute, veena and mridangam accentuate it. The lyrics are very playful as the lady threats Kanha to go to bed or she will complain his mom Yashoda!

Kanha – Shubh Mangal Savdhan

Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, starring Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar, has unleashed another treasure, which we all adore. Kanha, the song, is a tribute to the initial flush of genuine love.

Maiya Yashoda – Hum Saath Saath Hain

We’ve seen this song being played at countless school dances and other events. This song became an immediate hit due to its catchy lyrics, wonderful dancing routines, stunning picturization, and the voices of Kavita Krishnamurthy, Alka Yagnik, and Anuradha Paudwal.

Radha Kaise Na Jale – Lagaan

This is a very relaxing and beautiful song sung by Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan, beginning with the sounds of bells and dandiya. The song is based on a discourse between Radha and Kanha.

Wo Kisna Hai – Kisna: The Warrior Poet

This song, a homage to Kisna or Krishna, has been sung in the strong and distinct voice of Sukhwinder Singh. It’s a real delight for the ears. The song promotes Lord Krishna’s merits and characteristics.

Yashomati Maiyya Se Bole Nandlaala – Satyam Shivam Sundaram

The song, from the popular film Satyam Shivam Sundaram, is a beautiful song to describe Krishna’s innocence. The song depicts how Krishna, as a child, was concerned about his dark skin and compared it to Radha’s.

Govinda Aala Re Aala – Bluff Master

Mohammad Rafi sang the song Govinda Aala Re, which depicts the Dahi Handi celebration in a vibrant and passionate manner. Shammi Kapoor’s motions and expressions are a delight in themselves.

Bada Natkhat Hai Re Krishan Kanhaiya – Amar Prem

Yashoda’s motherly affection is nicely captured in the song. Yashoda was troubled by Krishna’s naughty activities and would chastise and scold him. But, that was nothing compared to the affection she lavished on him.

