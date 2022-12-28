Watch: This Is What It Looks Like To Be Close To An Explosion

Late-night intrusive thoughts are a real thing. If you have found yourself wondering what it is like to have been up close to an explosion during one such session, you are not alone. In fact, you are just in luck because a clip going around on Twitter showcases just what it would look like. While the explosion does not happen right next to the camera, the shockwave causes much of the destruction. One second everything looked perfectly alright. Sure, the explosion looks big, but it still does not prepare the person off-camera for what was to come. The shockwave reaches the person merely a second later and everything blows up with debris flying everywhere. The utter chaos is shocking. Take a look yourself:

an explosion up close 👀 pic.twitter.com/1zsE4brnz4— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 21, 2022

The first question that popped into several social media users’ minds was where this was from. Many suggested that this was the explosion that took place in Lebanon in 2020. Others were shocked by how much destruction a weapon can cause. One Twitter user commented, “This is crazy. No time to react or anything. Can only close your eyes and pray,”

This is crazy . No time to react or nothing😭can only close ur eyes and pray😭— KicksConnection864 (@connection864) December 21, 2022

“Movies have built a misperception about explosions — the concept of something exploding and the hero walking away is not what would happen in real life — the sound, the concussion wave, and debris would all interfere with your cool walk away and have you on the ground covered up,” read another tweet.

Movies have built a misperceptions about explosions - the concept of something exploding and the hero walking away is not what would happen in real life - - the sound, the concussion wave, debris would all interfere with your cool walkaway and have you on the ground covered up— Sam Fisher's Burner Account (@PolyticalAnimal) December 21, 2022

Another user tweeted, “My toxic trait is that I genuinely believe I’m capable of surviving that with no damage whatsoever.”

my toxic trait is that I genuinely believe I’m capable of surviving that with no damage whatsoever— barbs🇷🇸 (@999vich) December 21, 2022

The blast from where this video is supposedly from occurred at the Beirut port on August 4, 2020. According to WHO reports, it killed more than 178 people and injured more than 6,500 people. 300 thousand people were left homeless with severely damaged critical health infrastructure and in dire need of medical supplies. The Beirut Explosion brought to light the corruption and mismanagement at the port. The Human Rights Watch report mentioned that there were tons of ammonium nitrate, haphazardly stored at the port for nearly six years, and it had caused the explosion.

