Watch: This Yummy Cheesy Spinach Pocket Recipe Will Surely Make Your Kid's Day

Cheesy Spinach Pockets are exceptionally soft, cheesy, garlicky-flavoured wraps that have a crunchy exterior and a gooey and creamy interior. A fantastically innovative snack that will surprise your children and enlighten their taste buds. These adorable little pillows are appealing, unique, and highly nutritious appetizers stuffed with juicy sweet corn kernels and nourishing spinach tied with cheese, sprinkled with freshly crushed black pepper, and flavoured with nutmeg powder to give the pillows a delightful zest.
A Bengaluru-based food blogger, Payal, shared a quick and easy kid-friendly recipe video of this wholesome and healthy snack.
Ingredients required
1 cup Palak( blanched and chopped)
1 small chopped onion
chopped coriander
5tsp grated cheese
Salt to taste
1/2tsp pepper powder & cumin powder
1tsp red chilli powder
Wheat Flour Dough
Make batter(wheat flour & water)
Oil
Preparation method:
1. Take a bowl, add spinach, chopped onions, and coriander, grated cheese.
2. Add all the required spices and mix well.
3. Knead the dough and it should be smooth and elastic. Poke with your finger—if it slowly bounces back, your dough is ready to rise. If not, keep kneading.
4. Take a ball of dough and flatten it.
5. Add the stuffing and fold it from all sides, overlapping the chapatti.
6. Apply flour batter and make pockets and close it tightly.
7. Apply oil and roast it on a low flame until golden brown.
8. Serve hot cheesy spinach pockets.
Health Benefits Of Spinach:
Green Goodness
Boosts hydration
Curbs appetite
Helps prevent osteoporosis
Cuts the risk of iron deficiency anaemia
Strengthens the immune system
Assists baby development
Keeps eyes healthy
Give it a try and let us know how it tastes in the comments section.
