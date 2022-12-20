Watch: This Yummy Cheesy Spinach Pocket Recipe Will Surely Make Your Kid's Day

Cheesy Spinach Pockets are exceptionally soft, cheesy, garlicky-flavoured wraps that have a crunchy exterior and a gooey and creamy interior. A fantastically innovative snack that will surprise your children and enlighten their taste buds. These adorable little pillows are appealing, unique, and highly nutritious appetizers stuffed with juicy sweet corn kernels and nourishing spinach tied with cheese, sprinkled with freshly crushed black pepper, and flavoured with nutmeg powder to give the pillows a delightful zest.

A Bengaluru-based food blogger, Payal, shared a quick and easy kid-friendly recipe video of this wholesome and healthy snack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal | Bangalore Food Blogger🌸 (@bornhungrybypayal)

Ingredients required

1 cup Palak( blanched and chopped)

1 small chopped onion

chopped coriander

5tsp grated cheese

Salt to taste

1/2tsp pepper powder & cumin powder

1tsp red chilli powder

Wheat Flour Dough

Make batter(wheat flour & water)

Oil

Preparation method:

1. Take a bowl, add spinach, chopped onions, and coriander, grated cheese.

2. Add all the required spices and mix well.

3. Knead the dough and it should be smooth and elastic. Poke with your finger—if it slowly bounces back, your dough is ready to rise. If not, keep kneading.

4. Take a ball of dough and flatten it.

5. Add the stuffing and fold it from all sides, overlapping the chapatti.

6. Apply flour batter and make pockets and close it tightly.

7. Apply oil and roast it on a low flame until golden brown.

8. Serve hot cheesy spinach pockets.

Health Benefits Of Spinach:

Green Goodness

Boosts hydration

Curbs appetite

Helps prevent osteoporosis

Cuts the risk of iron deficiency anaemia

Strengthens the immune system

Assists baby development

Keeps eyes healthy

Give it a try and let us know how it tastes in the comments section.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here