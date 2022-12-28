WATCH: US Military Once Used These No-Needle 'Jet Injectors' For Vaccination

Unfortunately, mass vaccination has become a common word in our dictionary. Thanks to a certain virus wreaking havoc in recent times, every time one thinks of vaccinations, the image of a needle pops right up in their head. But did you know, the US military once vaccinated people without needles? If you’re confused about how that can be true, you are not alone. The technique was called jet injectors and a clip shared on Twitter is showing just how it was done. The caption on the video read, “The US military used compressed air to deliver vaccines through the skin without a needle from the 1960s until the 1990s.” Check out this fascinating technology here:

The US military used compressed air to deliver vaccines through the skin without a needle from the 1960s until the 1990s pic.twitter.com/0ksFWUI7ih— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 16, 2022

Social media users seemed pretty impressed by the method. It puzzled many why anyone would stop using it to deliver vaccines. One Twitter user wrote, “I don’t know why they got rid of this method. It was painless and quick.”

https://twitter.com/HereticArtist/status/1603864184562728960

Several others who had actually received the vaccine this way let them know that jet injectors actually hurt far worse than regular injections. In fact, one user mentioned he still has the scar from it and remembers kids crying as they received their shot.

Same here. Still have that booster scar. I remember kids crying as we lined up in the school cafeteria and watched those ahead of us get a vaccinated with that huge instrument— Michel Hafford (@Mich_Haff) December 17, 2022

“My dad told me stories of this when he was in the navy, super cool to see a video of it,” another user wrote.

My dad told me stories of this when he was in the navy, super cool to see video of it.— Daniel Rees (@onlyDanimals) December 16, 2022

One tweet read, “I actually had a choice on how I got in in 2000. That way or a needle.”

I actually had a choice on how I got in in 2000. That way or a needle.— Jay (@Alpha_Animosity) December 16, 2022

According to Science Direct, jet injectors (JIs) are needle-free devices that drive liquid medication through a nozzle orifice. It is supposed to create a narrow stream under high pressure that goes through the skin to deliver a drug or vaccine. This is delivered into intradermal, subcutaneous, or intramuscular tissues. This is a safe and effective method for administering different live and inactivated vaccines for viral and bacterial diseases.

The immune responses produced by jet injectors are equivalent to, and sometimes even greater than immune responses produced by needle injection. However, local reactions or injuries can also be more frequent when vaccines are delivered this way as compared to the needle injection.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here