WATCH: Indian Railways to Resume Mumbai-Pune Deccan Exp with Vistadome Coach; Check Timings, Halts Stations

Indian Railways is all set to restore Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special Train from June 26. This train will run with European-style Vistadome coach for the first time on this route. Vistadome are European-style coaches equipped with advanced features such as wide glass windows, glass roofs, observation lounges and rotatable seats which can rotate up to 180 degrees for passengers.

Sharing photos of the new coach through his Twitter account, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal wrote: “Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai via Vistadome: Enjoy the scenic beauty of the Western Ghats with the first ever Vistadome coach on this route. The Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special Train having the Vistadome coach is all set to be restored on this route from 26th June 2021.”

With the addition of this new coach, passengers on Mumbai- Pune route can now enjoy the scenic beauty and experience being with nature while passing near to Matheran Hill (near Neral), Songir Hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas River (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, Areas of Khandala, Lonavala, etc. and the waterfalls, tunnels on the South East Ghat section.

The basic special features of the coach include wide window panes and glass roof top, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, etc. At present, the Vistadome coach is running in Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shadabdi Special train. In February, Railway had tweeted video of Vistadome coach.

Take a tour of Vistadome Coach!!!Vistadome Coaches have enriched travel experiences of many travellers. Enjoy the ride in Vistadome coaches & make your travel experience a memorable one. pic.twitter.com/FqWGUT3MZm — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 25, 2021

The bookings has started at all PRS centers and on Indian Railways website www.irctc.co.in. A release by the Central Railway said that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train. It has also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

The train will halt Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Neral (only for train number 01007), Lonavala, Talegaon, Khadki and Shivaji Nagar.

The Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special train will include one Vistadome coach, three AC chair car, 10 second class seating and one second class seating cum guard’s brake van.

Here are the details of Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special Train:

01007 Deccan Express special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 07.00 hrs daily with effect from June 26 and arrive Pune at 11.05 hrs same day.

01008 Deccan Express special will leave Pune at 15.15 hrs daily with effect from June 26 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 19.05 hrs same day.

